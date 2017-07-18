Choosing the best skateboard deck is probably the most important part of buying your first skateboard. Getting the right wheels, bearings and trucks combo is crucial too, but really it’s your choice of that deck that will make the most difference to how your board feels to ride.

This is partly because a skate deck offers the most different variables. The most important things to consider are:

1) Width:

The width of a skateboard is probably the most important factor to consider when deciding what would be the best skateboard deck for you. Decks can vary between 7.5 and 9 inches wide (19.05 to 22.86cm).

Wide decks are obviously better for taller skaters with bigger feet, while shorter small-footed skaters may find them harder to ollie. But it’s not just about the skater’s height and shoe size – narrower decks tend to be easier for doing tricks so are generally preferred by street skaters. Vert skaters tend to prefer wider decks. Fashion also has a part to play.

“It’s not just about the skater’s height and shoe size – narrower decks tend to be easier for doing tricks.”

2) Length:

What difference does the length of a skateboard deck make? Well, consider the difference between how actual longboards and conventional skateboards handle and you’ll have some idea. Of course with most skateboards the variations are far less pronounced – they usually vary between 31 and 32.5 inches (78.74 to 82.55cm) – but you’d be surprised how much difference that can make. Longer boards tend to be more stable at speed, but harder to spin.