How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Trucks For You | Buying Guide - Mpora

Share

Skateboarding

How To Choose the Right Skateboard Wheels & Trucks For You | Buying Guide

Do you want harder wheels or softer wheels? What's a durometer reading? And how do you insert bearings?

Choosing the right skateboard wheels is not instantly an easy decision to make, especially if you’re a beginner skateboarder. Do you want big wheels or small wheels? What’s the difference between a hard wheel and a soft wheel? And what the hell is a durometer reading?

Of course you could opt to buy a complete setup rather than individual components for your first skateboard. But if you don’t there are a few basic rules that you can follow which should allow you to make an informed choice about skateboard wheels without needing a PhD in advanced material science. The main factors you should be looking at are:

Choosing Skateboard Wheels: Big wheels or small wheels?

Skateboard wheels usually range between 48mm and 60mm in diameter, but the most common sizes are 52mm and 58mm. Wheels with a smaller diameter are slower at top speeds, but tend to accelerate faster and are often preferred by street skaters. Larger wheels offer a higher top speed and can be easier to balance on, but you sacrifice acceleration. Vert skaters usually prefer slightly larger wheels.

“What’s the difference between a hard wheel and a soft wheel? And what the hell is a durometer reading?”

Choosing Skateboard Wheels: Hard wheels or soft wheels?

In general harder wheels are better for trick-based skating as they slide easier, making things like power slides simpler. Softer wheels offer more grip and tend to handle better at high speeds. The ‘hardness’ of skateboard wheels is measured by a durometer rating, which for most wheels ranges between 80a and 100a. The higher the rating, the harder the wheel.

Adding Wheels to Your Skateboard: Choosing the Right Trucks

Wheels are attached to your trucks – or axles – with bearings. It’s worth buying decent bearings as they are what will dictate how smoothly your board runs.

Adding bearings to wheels is easy, simply press them in with a skateboard tool. The choice of trucks is equally important. Choose trucks that are too narrow for your deck and it’ll through you off balance. Too wide and you won’t be able to do tricks properly. For more advice on choosing the right skateboard deck for your style of riding, have a look here.

Adding Wheels to Your Skateboard: How to Insert Bearings and Fix Your Wheels On

Inserting bearings is very easy, but you’ll want a decent skateboard tool to do it. Photo: Screenshot

You need two bearings for every skateboard wheel. Simply push them into the wheel from either side using a skate tool, and make sure they’re flush with the edge of the wheel.

To attach the wheels to the trucks, take the axle nut off the truck, remove one of the washers and slide the wheel onto the axle. Then simply put the outside washer and the nut back on, and tighten the nut, as shown in the video above. You want the wheel to spin freely, but you don’t want it to rattle on the axle.

You May Also Like:

How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You | Buying Guide

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components

Share

Topics:

article information

Related Articles

Skateboarding

How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner's Guide

How do you add grip tape to a new skateboard deck? And what do you need?

How to Put Grip Tape on a Skateboard | Beginner's Guide
BMX

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Garrett Reynolds, Coco Zurita and Daniel Sandoval About Success on the Big Stage

We speak to riders on the podium about what makes the X Games so damn special...

X Games Minneapolis 2017 | We Speak to Garrett Reynolds, Coco Zurita and Daniel Sandoval About Success on the Big Stage
Skateboarding

Build It & They Will Come | How to Assemble Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels

How do you attach skateboard trucks to your deck? How do you set your trucks up correctly? This first time buying guide has everything you...

How to Build a Skateboard | Assembling Your First Deck, Trucks & Wheels
Skateboarding

Top Deck | How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You

How do you choose the best skateboard deck for you? What length and shape should you go for and how concave do you want it?

How to Choose the Right Skateboard Deck for You | Buying Guide
Skateboarding

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components

What's better as a beginner skateboarder, a complete setup or separate components? This helpful video and guide talks you through the basics.

Buying Your First Skateboard | Complete Setup Versus Separate Components
Surfing

Kelly Slater | Surfing Icon Breaks Bones In Foot Off South African Coast

“Kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can,” wrote Slater on Instagram.

Kelly Slater Breaks Multiple Bones In Right Foot Surfing At Jeffreys Bay In South Africa
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production