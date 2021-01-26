Best Skateboarding Games | 7 You Need To Play - Mpora

Skateboarding

Best Skateboarding Games | 7 You Need To Play

Fancy reliving your skating days? Save yourself an injury and play these skateboarding games instead

Our best suggestion for when you’re stuck indoors is to take a trip down memory lane and get stuck back into some of the best skateboarding games ever made. With some of the older games on this list, in particular, you really will be travelling back in time to when you were a rebellious teen ‘sticking it to the man’ 24/7.

We all know that you once dreamed of being a professional skater. How do we know this? Because skating is cool, and back in the early 2000s, if you had spiked hair and a Sum 41 CD, then you were inherently part of the skating culture. Sadly, the window for making it as a pro skater is probably shut to you now. Don’t fret though, we’ve got the next best thing here with these seven properly awesome skateboarding video games for you to get your teeth into.

OlliOlli (2014)

Who said you need state of the art graphics to enjoy video gaming. Sometimes all you need is a little bit of side scrolling and a whole lot of slamming on your face. OlliOlli will give you all of this and more with its captivating world of two-dimensional skateboarding.

This game is all about trying to land tricks perfectly to rack up points that will allow you to progress to new levels. It’s not something you play for the storyline, but it is a game that will have you hooked from the moment it loads up.

Available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 (2000)

Hello old friend, it’s good to see you.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 is considered by many to be the best skateboarding game ever brought into existence. To be perfectly honest, it really was all that and more. THPS 2 is a video game that goes beyond the pixels. Influential skateboarding games don’t get much more influential than this one.

If you want a game that presents you with endless options to do your thing, then you’ve found it with THPS 2. The free skate mode was very addictive, and then you’ve got that infamous level editor which allowed players to create their own utterly unique own type of skating fun.

This is the dictionary definition of video game nostalgia, and you need to come and grab yourself a slice. Alternatively, play the remastered version released last year on shiny consoles. It’s got much more polished graphics than the original but the memories of all those levels will soon come flooding back.

The original game came out on PS1 and Game Boy Advance.

The remastered version is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. 

 

Tony Hawk Underground (2003)

The Birdman struck back again with the fifth Tony Hawk game to come out. From the skating to the storyline, this one was special. It gave players the step off the deck and exploring places on foot, all in pursuit of that ultimate spot to perform tricks.

Developers Activision brought everything to the table with this game with a great plot, advanced graphics, and epic customisation to both characters and equipment. If all that wasn’t enough, you even got to see a computerised KISS perform a gig upon completion of the game. Yeah, surely you remember Gene Simmons and his tongue poking crew of rockers?

This game came out on PS2 and Xbox.

Skater XL (2020)

Let’s skate away from the world of Tony Hawk for a second and take a look at the 2020 release of Skater XL – a game that generated a lot of hype for its graphics and control system.

Skater XL offers over 60 real-world skate spots to shred. Plus, to make this game really unique it doesn’t actually have any tricks programmed into it. Instead, the joysticks control each foot of the skater, and you must learn to perform the tricks from trial and error.

Skater XL is a game with real finesse, one that presents you with an authentic skating experience with an online support that is constantly thriving. This is a rewarding video game for dedicated players.

Available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Skate 3 (2010)

Uneducated rubes will have you believe that the world of skateboarding video games is just Tony Hawk, Tony Hawk, and nothing else. Well, those people are wrong. They need to experience the one and only – Skate 3

Released in 2010, this game has aged well and presents you with a massive skateable city with countless buildings and locations to skate on.

Skate 3’s flick controls make this game incredibly realistic and allow you to produce killer tricks and radical combos. Fans of the series have been crying out for a Skate 4 for years. For now though, they’ll have to make do with the brilliant Skate 3

This game came out on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Session (2019)

This skateboarding simulator is probably the closest thing you can get to picking up a real life deck and skating yourself. This game presents you with authenticity like we’ve never seen before and is a game for the true skaters (although many of the Skate ultras will disagree).

To consistently perform one trick well on Session takes dedication and a lot of learning but you’ve got a lot of time on your hands right about now, right? Get ready to immerse yourself in this sensational skateboarding game.

Available on PC and Xbox One.

OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood (2015)

So you completed OlliOlli and are looking for your next skate thrill? Well, how about its sequel – OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood. Roll7 did an excellent job of crafting this back in 2015, making a game that built wonderfully on the mechanics of the original. Flip and grind their way through some levels so beautiful you’ll want to hang screenshots of them on your wall after just one play through. Perform crazy sounding tricks like the ‘Nollie Anti-Casper Flip’ as you tear it up in Olliwood.

Like the first edition of the game, OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood keeps it simple while also providing endlessly more complex challenges to deep dive into. Side-scrolling fun for the win.

Available on PS4 and Xbox One.

