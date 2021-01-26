Our best suggestion for when you’re stuck indoors is to take a trip down memory lane and get stuck back into some of the best skateboarding games ever made. With some of the older games on this list, in particular, you really will be travelling back in time to when you were a rebellious teen ‘sticking it to the man’ 24/7.

We all know that you once dreamed of being a professional skater. How do we know this? Because skating is cool, and back in the early 2000s, if you had spiked hair and a Sum 41 CD, then you were inherently part of the skating culture. Sadly, the window for making it as a pro skater is probably shut to you now. Don’t fret though, we’ve got the next best thing here with these seven properly awesome skateboarding video games for you to get your teeth into.

OlliOlli (2014)

Who said you need state of the art graphics to enjoy video gaming. Sometimes all you need is a little bit of side scrolling and a whole lot of slamming on your face. OlliOlli will give you all of this and more with its captivating world of two-dimensional skateboarding.

This game is all about trying to land tricks perfectly to rack up points that will allow you to progress to new levels. It’s not something you play for the storyline, but it is a game that will have you hooked from the moment it loads up.

Available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 (2000)

Hello old friend, it’s good to see you.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 is considered by many to be the best skateboarding game ever brought into existence. To be perfectly honest, it really was all that and more. THPS 2 is a video game that goes beyond the pixels. Influential skateboarding games don’t get much more influential than this one.

If you want a game that presents you with endless options to do your thing, then you’ve found it with THPS 2. The free skate mode was very addictive, and then you’ve got that infamous level editor which allowed players to create their own utterly unique own type of skating fun.

This is the dictionary definition of video game nostalgia, and you need to come and grab yourself a slice. Alternatively, play the remastered version released last year on shiny consoles. It’s got much more polished graphics than the original but the memories of all those levels will soon come flooding back.

The original game came out on PS1 and Game Boy Advance.

The remastered version is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.