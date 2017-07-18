Buying your first skateboard can seem like a total minefield, especially if you’re a complete beginner. Should you opt for a complete set up or buy skateboard wheels, trucks and a deck separately?

If it’s the latter, how do you go about picking the right sized deck? And what about assembling your board, choosing wheels or bearings, or adding grip tape? Thankfully, there are a few basic beginner tips which can help you answer these questions. We’ve teamed up with Surfdome to present them in this series of easy-to-watch videos.

Buying Your First Skateboard: Completes vs. Separate Components