Tony Hawk Left In Tears After Landing â€˜Last Everâ€™ Ollie 540 - Mpora

Share

Skateboarding

Tony Hawk Left In Tears After Landing â€˜Last Everâ€™ Ollie 540

If this slice of skate history doesn't bring a tear to your eye today, nothing will. Tony Hawk, the greatest of all time, has called time on one of the tricks that made him famous.

Age is just a number. That’s what they say isn’t it? Skateboarding great Tony Hawk was left in tears after landing the trick that made him famous for the last ever time. This bittersweet moment for the 52-year-old wouldâ€™ve no doubt brought him back to 1989, the year when he nailed the ollie 540 for the first ever time. After three decades of perfecting the move, he has finally made the decision to shelf the trick after countless failed attempts have taken a toll on his body over the years.

Obviously, the Birdman couldnâ€™t retire the move without landing it one last time. It wasnâ€™t plain sailing for him, but the legend persevered and finally got it perfect before being completely overcome with pure emotion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk)

Fighting back the tears, Hawk said, â€œIâ€™m like a little sad. Iâ€™ve never had much finality to anything but that was definitely the last one I’ll ever do.”

After composing himself, he added, â€œ”F*** it. Happy I made it. Thanks guys for hanging in there with me.”

Although itâ€™s by no means the official end of the undisputed skateboarding GOAT, it looks as though his grind will be coming to an end sometime in the future. Letâ€™s enjoy the time we have left with one of the best to ever pick up a deck.

You May Also Like

Tony Hawk Interview | Skate Legend Talks To Us About The Olympics, Video Games, And Regret

Best Skateboarding Games | 7 You Need To Play

20 Years of â€˜Tony Hawk: Pro Skaterâ€™ | Interview With Neversoft Co-Founder Mick West

Tony Hawkâ€™s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Are Getting Remastered | Hereâ€™s What We Know

Share

Topics:

Action Sports video

Related Articles

Diving

Surface Interval | 5 Products To Change Your Diving

Want to mix up your approach to diving? Here are some things that will really change how you scuba dive

5 Products You Can Use To Change The Way You Scuba Dive
Skiing

From Avoriaz With Love | Resort Speedriding

With Avoriaz on lockdown, Valentin Delluc finds his own way to pass the time

Speedriding Through An Alpine Resort | From Avoriaz With Love
Diving

Surface Interval | 5 Scuba Diving Regrets

Make sure youâ€™re not doing these things when out and about in the water

Scuba Diving Mistakes And How To Avoid Them
The Environment

Vjosa Forever | Saving Europe's Largest Wild River

Patagonia bid to raise awareness around protecting Albania's wild river

Vjosa Forever | Patagonia Release Film To Help Save Europe's Largest Unspoilt River
Diving

Surface Interval | A Guide To Diving Etiquette

Scuba diving has many dos, but lest we forget the all-important donâ€™ts as well

Scuba Diving Rules You Need To Know
Multi Sport

Women In Adventure | 20 Inspirational Films

If you're on the hunt for some good adventure films about women in the outdoors, look no further

20 Inspiring Films About Women In Adventure
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production