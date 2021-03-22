Age is just a number. That’s what they say isn’t it? Skateboarding great Tony Hawk was left in tears after landing the trick that made him famous for the last ever time. This bittersweet moment for the 52-year-old wouldâ€™ve no doubt brought him back to 1989, the year when he nailed the ollie 540 for the first ever time. After three decades of perfecting the move, he has finally made the decision to shelf the trick after countless failed attempts have taken a toll on his body over the years.

Obviously, the Birdman couldnâ€™t retire the move without landing it one last time. It wasnâ€™t plain sailing for him, but the legend persevered and finally got it perfect before being completely overcome with pure emotion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk)

Fighting back the tears, Hawk said, â€œIâ€™m like a little sad. Iâ€™ve never had much finality to anything but that was definitely the last one I’ll ever do.”

After composing himself, he added, â€œ”F*** it. Happy I made it. Thanks guys for hanging in there with me.”

Although itâ€™s by no means the official end of the undisputed skateboarding GOAT, it looks as though his grind will be coming to an end sometime in the future. Letâ€™s enjoy the time we have left with one of the best to ever pick up a deck.

You May Also Like

Tony Hawk Interview | Skate Legend Talks To Us About The Olympics, Video Games, And Regret

Best Skateboarding Games | 7 You Need To Play

20 Years of â€˜Tony Hawk: Pro Skaterâ€™ | Interview With Neversoft Co-Founder Mick West

Tony Hawkâ€™s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Are Getting Remastered | Hereâ€™s What We Know