24 Winter Olympics Puns That Are Snow Bad They're Good - Mpora

Winter Olympics puns! It’s a little known fact that the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang were specifically organised so that they would coincide with the UK’s National Pun Day – an under-publicised event which takes place each year on 12 February – and a day which the International Olympic Committee are incredibly, possibly surprisingly, keen to raise the profile of.

We love the Winter Olympics. From the jaw-dropping skills of the slopestyle and halfpipe to the excitement of the ski cross and boardercross. And this year we have the go-big-or-go-home draw of the snowboard big air as well!

Ayumu Hirano, Japan, during mens Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifications Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 © Sam Mellish

One thing we love just as much as the Winter Olympics, conveniently enough, is making terrible puns. So without further ado, here are 24.

1) I’m expecting to see Kim-Jung Un competing in the snowboarding in Pyeongchang. Heard he’s got board and fancies a Korea change.

Kim Jong Un on the pipe. Original photo by Sam Mellish.

2) I went bob-sleighing the other day. Killed 73 Bobs.

3) The Olympic skiing started really well but it was all downhill from there.