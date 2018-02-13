24 Winter Olympics Puns That Are Snow Bad They're Good - Mpora

Share

Skiing

24 Winter Olympics Puns That Are Snow Bad They’re Good

The speed skaters refused to spend much money on equipment. Cheapskates.

Winter Olympics puns! It’s a little known fact that the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang were specifically organised so that they would coincide with the UK’s National Pun Day – an under-publicised event which takes place each year on 12 February – and a day which the International Olympic Committee are incredibly, possibly surprisingly, keen to raise the profile of.

We love the Winter Olympics. From the jaw-dropping skills of the slopestyle and halfpipe to the excitement of the ski cross and boardercross. And this year we have the go-big-or-go-home draw of the snowboard big air as well!

Ayumu Hirano, Japan, during mens Snowboard Halfpipe Qualifications Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 © Sam Mellish

One thing we love just as much as the Winter Olympics, conveniently enough, is making terrible puns. So without further ado, here are 24.

1) I’m expecting to see Kim-Jung Un competing in the snowboarding in Pyeongchang. Heard he’s got board and fancies a Korea change.

Kim Jong Un on the pipe. Original photo by Sam Mellish.

2) I went bob-sleighing the other day. Killed 73 Bobs.

3) The Olympic skiing started really well but it was all downhill from there.

Lauberhorn Race Ski Race Downhill Skiing World Cup.

4) You: “…And that’s how they made hockey a Winter Olympic sport”.

Me: “Icy”.

Team USA face Slovakia in Sochi at the Winter Olympics. Photo: Wiki Commons.

5) It turns out when the Russians said “dope” they weren’t just pretending to be cool in front of the snowboarders.

Redmond Gerard, USA, snowboard slopestyle practice on the 8th February 2018 at Phoenix Snow Park for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea

6) Fourth place in the Olympic luge? You win some, you luge some.

You better luge yourself in the music, the moment, You own it, you better never let it go. Photo: Wiki Commons.

7) I’m a huge fan of Skeleton Bob. I liked Living Bob too, but he’s really mellowed out since he died and lost his flesh.

Our friend, and yours, skeleton Bob. Photo: Wiki Commons.

8) Did you hear about the powerful journalist and producer competing in the freestyle skiing? She was a real media mogul.

The media mogul. Photo: Wiki Commons.

9) I went to the Winter Olympics with 3,000 cans of Tresemme. Turns out Big Hair isn’t one of the events.

10) Did you hear Dolly Parton was angry she had to compete in the Olympics? She was a cross country skier.

11) People said the man with a million radiators was ruining the figure skating but he was just trying to break the ice.

12) An American whistleblower was planning to attend the Winter Olympics but in the end he couldn’t because he was Snowden.

13) My favourite Winter Olympic event is the one where two opposing teams go on the ice, pass the puck to each other, pay each other compliments, and make everyone involved feel really good about themselves. Nice hockey.

The women’s Canadian team win nice hockey at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Photo: Wiki Commons.

14) Why can’t Shaun White listen to vinyl at the Olympics? He already broke all the records.

Shaun White. Photo: Screenshot from men’s qualifying in Pyeongchang.

15) We lost our curling stone while playing a secret game of curling in a carpet shop. It got swept under the rug.

16) The snow melted in Pyeongchang when the Winter Olympics were finished. All the fans had left.

Spectators during the women’s halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 at Phoenix Snow Park, South Korea © Sam Mellish

17) My friend has bought three snowboards and now he can’t stop. He’s on a very slippery slope.

Emily Arthur, Australia, the women’s halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 at Phoenix Snow Park, South Korea © Sam Mellish

18) Officials: “What have you been doing?! Have you been smoking weed again?”

Snowboarder, pointing: “Halfpipe”.

Chloe Kim, USA, during the women’s halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 at Phoenix Snow Park, South Korea © Sam Mellish

19) Staff of the local wine shop were baffled after their customers insisted they were told it was “all about the triple corks” in Pyeongchang.

Rowan Coultas, Great Britain, during the snowboard slopestyle practice on the 7th February 2018 at Phoenix Snow Park for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea

20) It was unfortunate the ice hockey competition had to stop because of a lack of equipment. They were all out of puck.

Team USA face Slovakia in Sochi at the Winter Olympics. Photo: Wiki Commons.

21) The hungover snowboarder got the chairlift to the start line. It was just the lift she needed.

Cai Xuetong, China, during the women’s halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 at Phoenix Snow Park, South Korea © Sam Mellish

22) Famous wrestler Steve Austin, shocked after picking up a cool curling stone from the ice: “Stone cold!”

Steve Austin, Warm. Pictured with Stone, Cold.

23) A rock-star ice hockey player wants his goaltender to pass the puck to the winger. He shouts: “Stick it to the man!”

Team USA face Slovakia in Sochi at the Winter Olympics. Photo: Wiki Commons.

24) The Speed Skaters refused to spend much money on equipment. Cheapskates.

Photo: Wiki Commons.

You May Also Like

23 Ski and Snowboard Puns Snow Bad They’re Brilliant

31 Travel Puns So Bad They’ll Make All Your Friends Leave You

Share

Topics:

Related Articles

Skiing

Winter Olympics | The Medal Contenders for Freestyle Skiing

Medal contenders and favourites for ski halfpipe, slopestyle and ski cross at the Winter Olympics

Ones to Watch | Freestyle Skiing Medal Contenders at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Snowboarding

Jamie Anderson Wins Gold | Women's 2018 Olympic Snowboard Slopestyle Report

The women's slopestyle snowboarding final was not what it could have been

Jamie Anderson Wins Gold | Women's 2018 Olympic Snowboard Slopestyle Report
Snowboarding

Winter Olympics | Bad Luck Blights the Brits in Men’s Slopestyle

High winds and questionably low scores meant there were no British men in the slopestyle final

Winter Olympics | Bad Luck Blights the Brits in Men’s Slopestyle
Snowboarding

Red Gerard Wins Gold | Olympic Slopestyle Full Report

17-year-old American Red Gerard brings home the first snowboarding gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Red Gerard Wins Gold | Olympic Slopestyle Full Report
Snowboarding

Adventures in Idiocy | We Stuck Some of the World's Best Action Sports Athletes in Zorbs

Billy Morgan, Jamie Nicholls, Sam Murgatroyd, James Kingston and Joe Rackley go zorb mad

Adventures in Idiocy | Ever Seen an Olympic Snowboarder Dropkick Someone in a Zorb?
Snowboarding

Art Of Flight | 1,218 Military-Grade Drones Used To Create Giant, Flying Snowboarder Above The 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony

The top-secret display used 1,218 military-grade drones Opening Ceremony of the Olympics 2018

1,218 Military-Grade Drones Used To Create Giant, Flying Snowboarder Above The 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production