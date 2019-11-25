Watch Skier Angel Collinson Fall 1,000 Feet Down A Mountain In Alaska - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Watch Skier Angel Collinson Fall 1,000 Feet Down A Mountain In Alaska

Even the best skiers in the world fall sometimes, and when they do... they fall hard

Ever have those dreams where you’re falling, and falling, and falling and then you wake up? Pretty scary right? Not fun. Not fun at all. Now, imagine having that dream but instead of waking up just before you hit the floor you just ragdoll endlessly instead. Down the mountain you go. Down and down and down and down and down and down you go. For 1,000 feet you just roll violently with the gravity; head over heels, heels over head, head over heels, heels over head.

Last season, while filming ‘Winterland’, this scenario played out in real-life for big mountain skier Angel Collinson. It happened on a huge Alaskan face and, as the mad footage above shows, is a moment that Angel’s extremely lucky to have lived through.

Screenshot: YouTube (Teton Gravity Research)
Screenshot: YouTube (Teton Gravity Research)

You May Also Like

Best Ski Films of 2019/2020

Mpora x The North Face | Introducing Our Backcountry Ski Guide For 2019/20

Share

Topics:

video

Related Articles

Skiing

Should I Get Ski Lessons? | Consult This Flow Chart of Truth

It's not just the total mountain beginners who could do with a ski lesson or two

Should I Get Ski Lessons? | Consult This Flow Chart of Truth To Find Out
Mountain Biking

Uncle Ray | Johannes Fischbach Goes Downhill Racing In A Fatsuit

We can't wait to see Uncle Ray go on and win the Downhill World Cup at Fort William

Mountain Biking In A Fatsuit | Johannes Fischbach Downhill Races As 'Uncle Ray'
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Let's take you on a tour of the very best videos from the last seven days of internet

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Hors Piste | Mountain Rescue Goes Wrong In Short Film

If you're feeling down, this little mountaineering masterpiece might just put a smile back on your face

Hors Piste | This Animated Short Film About A Mountain Rescue Fail Is Comedy Gold
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

There ain't no content like a big old pile of Mpora Instagram content

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Skiing

Behind The Scenes | Candide Thovex on The Great Wall of China

See unseen footage from that time Thovex skied China's most famous landmark

Behind The Scenes | Watch Candide Thovex Skiing On The Great Wall Of China
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production