Ever have those dreams where you’re falling, and falling, and falling and then you wake up? Pretty scary right? Not fun. Not fun at all. Now, imagine having that dream but instead of waking up just before you hit the floor you just ragdoll endlessly instead. Down the mountain you go. Down and down and down and down and down and down you go. For 1,000 feet you just roll violently with the gravity; head over heels, heels over head, head over heels, heels over head.

Last season, while filming ‘Winterland’, this scenario played out in real-life for big mountain skier Angel Collinson. It happened on a huge Alaskan face and, as the mad footage above shows, is a moment that Angel’s extremely lucky to have lived through.

Screenshot: YouTube (Teton Gravity Research)

Screenshot: YouTube (Teton Gravity Research)

