Armada Shift MNC 10 2020 – 2021 | Review

Why we chose the Armada Shift MNC 10: Safe, reliable, low DIN

Weight per binding: 868g

Release Value (DIN): 4 – 10

Riser Heights: 2˚ & 10˚

Brake Sizes: 90, 100, 110 & 120 mm

Heel Adjustment: 30 mm

Price: £400

It’s fair to say that when Salomon, Atomic and Armada released the Shift binding in 2018, it blew the ski community away. The term “game changer” gets thrown around in the ski industry more times than Shiffrin has crystal globes, but the Shift really did change the way we look at touring bindings.

“Ski touring for the masses. What’s not to love?”

The idea was pretty simple (albeit pretty hard to execute): efficient pin binding for the tour up, downhill reliability of an alpine binding on the way down. Here at Mpora, we’ve become big fans of the way the team at Salomon (the original creators of the Shift) have gone about creating this Holy Grail of ski touring bindings. We’re stoked to see Armada apply the same principle in a lower DIN version – one that’ll be great for lightweight skiers, women and youngsters alike.

Ski touring for the masses. What’s not to love?

Armada Shift MNC 10 Build

The design, construction and materials used to create the original Shift 13 MNC binding remain relatively unchanged in this lower DIN binding, aside from a few softer springs. We’ll give you a quick run through the construction again, but for those of you who missed out on our review of the original Shift binding, be sure to give our Atomic / Salomon Shift 2019 – 2020 review a read.

First up is that ability to switch from alpine to touring mode, the feature that’s at the heart of the Shift’s construction. To activate walk (or tour) mode, just flip the brakes up by flipping the brake lock tap on the heel, then compress the brakes to stow them out the way (make sure your skins are attached to prevent a runaway ski). Then turning to the toe, the touring pins can be revealed by pushing down on a black tab on the toe, ready for you to step into the binding.