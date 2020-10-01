Armada Shift MNC 10 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Armada Shift MNC 10 2020 – 2021 | Review

The tried and tested Armada Shift is now accessible for lighter weight skiers

Why we chose the Armada Shift MNC 10: Safe, reliable, low DIN 

Weight per binding: 868g
Release Value (DIN): 4 – 10
Riser Heights: 2˚ & 10˚
Brake Sizes: 90, 100, 110 & 120 mm
Heel Adjustment: 30 mm
Price: £400

It’s fair to say that when Salomon, Atomic and Armada released the Shift binding in 2018, it blew the ski community away. The term “game changer” gets thrown around in the ski industry more times than Shiffrin has crystal globes, but the Shift really did change the way we look at touring bindings.

“Ski touring for the masses. What’s not to love?”

The idea was pretty simple (albeit pretty hard to execute): efficient pin binding for the tour up, downhill reliability of an alpine binding on the way down. Here at Mpora, we’ve become big fans of the way the team at Salomon (the original creators of the Shift) have gone about creating this Holy Grail of ski touring bindings. We’re stoked to see Armada apply the same principle in a lower DIN version – one that’ll be great for lightweight skiers, women and youngsters alike.

Ski touring for the masses. What’s not to love?

Armada Shift MNC 10 Build

The design, construction and materials used to create the original Shift 13 MNC binding remain relatively unchanged in this lower DIN binding, aside from a few softer springs. We’ll give you a quick run through the construction again, but for those of you who missed out on our review of the original Shift binding, be sure to give our Atomic / Salomon Shift 2019 – 2020 review a read.

First up is that ability to switch from alpine to touring mode, the feature that’s at the heart of the Shift’s construction. To activate walk (or tour) mode, just flip the brakes up by flipping the brake lock tap on the heel, then compress the brakes to stow them out the way (make sure your skins are attached to prevent a runaway ski). Then turning to the toe, the touring pins can be revealed by pushing down on a black tab on the toe, ready for you to step into the binding.

“The Shift really did change the way we look at touring bindings”

To go from walk to ski mode is essentially just a reversal of the above, and once all flipped back into ski mode, the binding essentially turns into a fully capable alpine binding. While this transition from walk to ski is perhaps not quite as simple as a traditional tech binding, we’ve had no issues in terms of feeling like we’ve wasted excess time.

The Armada Shift MNC 10 binding is Multi Norm Certified (MNC), meaning it’ll take all types of downhill boot soles (just not extremely lightweight soles, like the ones found on the Atomic Backland Carbon or Salomon S/Lab X-Alp).

Who Is The Armada Shift MNC 10 For?

As we touched on earlier in the review, this is going to be the go-to binding for lightweight and/or less aggressive skiers. Once in downhill mode, you’ve got the benefit of an extremely versatile DIN range, from 4 to 10, all in a package that’s going to remain durable for season after season of use.

We’re big, big, fans of Armada creating a touring binding designed for younger, lighter weight, or simply less aggressive skiers. In a world of Alaskan heli-skiing movies, 100ft cliff drops and men shouting “duuuuude” at the screen fifty times over a thirty minute film, it’s great to see a binding catered towards those that are frequently left behind by touring equipment – not just another one focused towards more aggressive, heavier skiers (males).

What Is The Armada Shift MNC 10 Good At?

Safety: 9/10
Performance: 8/10
Durability: 7/10

Skiing

