Armada Stranger 2020 – 2021 | Review

Armada designed the Stranger with the simple goal of making a ski that makes “the most of the every-day conditions at your local resort”. We’re glad that they’ve leveled with customers – it can be a quick win for marketing teams to plaster unattainable qualities over a ski, but one that soon wears thin on consumers and ski media alike.

So onto shaping, the 100 mm waist width has been used to give the Stranger a good deal of all mountain prowess, and in terms of the radius of the Strangers – that’s 15.8 metres. Not too short, not too long, that Goldilocks “just right” radius for those who like to keep things manoeuvrable yet fairly stable at speed. This lively sidecut has also been paired with what Armada are calling their ‘Springboard Tails’, which offer up extra pop for when you’re launching booters or wheeling down groomers.

Armada Stranger Build

The combination of a lightweight poplar core, with full-length Ash stringers gives the Stranger a lively yet nimble feel to it. Armada has stated that the Stranger has a moderate flex – 4/10 at waist, 6/10 at tip, 7/10 at tail – all round, we’d agree with this. The Stranger doesn’t feel too rowdy, or too forgiving, just the right balance for those who love to rip the resort with a permanent grin on their face.

Who Is The Armada Stranger For?

There are quite a few boxes that the Strangers tick, that make them a pair of fantastic all-mountain sticks for those that love to play about with their turn radii or speeds, or who don’t want to be held back by a ski that’s only able to perform in one area of the mountain. The combination of lively flex, all on a 100mm platform makes the Stranger a top selection for an all-mountain ripper.

If you prefer your turns locked in, or want to be racing gates lap after lap, then there are plenty of other skis to look at (the Declivity 92 Ti is a good start). If, however, you’re all about having as much fun on the mountain as possible, no matter the conditions, then the Strangers will be a great pair of skis to reach for.

What Is The Armada Stranger Good At?

Carving: 7/10

Playfulness: 8/10

Soft Snow: 7/10

