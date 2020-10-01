Armada Stranger 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Armada Stranger 2020 – 2021 | Review

The Armada Stranger is from Armada’s Zero Range; a series that promises to push the boundaries of ski design

Why we chose the ProductName: Progressive, versatile, and a tonne of fun 

Lengths (cm): 172, 180
Sidecut (mm): 138 / 100 / 120 (180 cm)
Radius: 15.8m (180 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): TBCg
Price: £540

The Zero Range from Armada Skis are some athlete-inspired / mad scientist creations, that have been designed with the sole aim of pushing the boundaries of ski design. Armada don’t expect these skis will fly off the shelves like hotcakes, but they have given the Californian-born brand a chance to flex their creative muscles and, in doing so, create some pretty bloody impressive skis while they’re at it. To be perfectly honest, after falling under the ownership of the giant Amer Sports group we were worried we wouldn’t see this kind of creativity from Armada anymore so we’re stoked to see this sort of thing going down. It bodes well for the future.

“They have given the Californian-born brand a chance to flex their creative muscles”

The Armada Stranger sits in the middle of the Zero Range, with the ludicrous 133 mm ARG II at the wide end and the edgeless, Bdog Edgeless, at the narrow end. The Stranger promises “progressive ski design, merging freestyle with freeride,” so, naturally, we were keen to see just how those crazy boffins over at Armada have managed to strike this balance.

Armada Stranger Shaping

Although the 100mm waisted Stranger sits in that Goldilocks bracket of skis, where the all-mountain shape is expected to be able to take on every corner of the mountain, Armada have quite rightly stated that the Stranger won’t be the ski for you if you plan on shredding bottomless pow, hucking 80 foot booters, or racing GS gates. There are plenty of other skis out there that can perform well in those situations (we’re still yet to see one that can do all of them to a high level, though).

“Not too short, not too long, that Goldilocks “just right” radius for those who like to keep things manoeuvrable yet fairly stable at speed”

Armada designed the Stranger with the simple goal of making a ski that makes “the most of the every-day conditions at your local resort”. We’re glad that they’ve leveled with customers – it can be a quick win for marketing teams to plaster unattainable qualities over a ski, but one that soon wears thin on consumers and ski media alike.

So onto shaping, the 100 mm waist width has been used to give the Stranger a good deal of all mountain prowess, and in terms of the radius of the Strangers – that’s 15.8 metres. Not too short, not too long, that Goldilocks “just right” radius for those who like to keep things manoeuvrable yet fairly stable at speed. This lively sidecut has also been paired with what Armada are calling their ‘Springboard Tails’, which offer up extra pop for when you’re launching booters or wheeling down groomers.

Armada Stranger Build

The combination of a lightweight poplar core, with full-length Ash stringers gives the Stranger a lively yet nimble feel to it. Armada has stated that the Stranger has a moderate flex – 4/10 at waist, 6/10 at tip, 7/10 at tail – all round, we’d agree with this. The Stranger doesn’t feel too rowdy, or too forgiving, just the right balance for those who love to rip the resort with a permanent grin on their face.

Who Is The Armada Stranger For?

There are quite a few boxes that the Strangers tick, that make them a pair of fantastic all-mountain sticks for those that love to play about with their turn radii or speeds, or who don’t want to be held back by a ski that’s only able to perform in one area of the mountain. The combination of lively flex, all on a 100mm platform makes the Stranger a top selection for an all-mountain ripper.

If you prefer your turns locked in, or want to be racing gates lap after lap, then there are plenty of other skis to look at (the Declivity 92 Ti is a good start). If, however, you’re all about having as much fun on the mountain as possible, no matter the conditions, then the Strangers will be a great pair of skis to reach for.

What Is The Armada Stranger Good At?

Carving: 7/10
Playfulness: 8/10
Soft Snow: 7/10

Skiing

