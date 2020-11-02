Armada Union Insulated Pant | Review

Why We Chose The Armada Union Insulated Pant: Functionality, environmentally-friendly fill, versatile jacket-to-pant snap interface.

Price: £180

Without wanting to get ‘too real’ with the politics, unions are undoubtedly good things aren’t they? They fight for workers’ rights, keep the powerful in check, and work towards improving the quality of life for the people that stand beneath their respective umbrellas. Speaking of improving people’s lives, it’s the Armada Union Insulated Pant.

Materials and Insulation

First things first, let’s knock discussions about what’s inside these ski trousers right on the head. They’ve got a 40g 90% recycled Polyfill – a detail that not only ticks the ‘will it keep you warm’ box, but also the ‘is it environmentally sound’’ box as well.

“It’s surely only a matter of time before Armada go all in and up their product’s fill to 100% recycled”

With impressively high percentages like this, it’s surely only a matter of time before Armada go all in and up their product’s fill to 100% recycled. In terms of potential product developments for next year, it’s a step we’d definitely like to see happen. Love sustainability, we do.

Moving onto the pants’ main fabric, what you’re dealing with here is 100% polyester. This updated fabric uses 10k waterproof / 10k breathability Oxford Weave with C6 DWR (Durable Water Repellent). The DWR coating, it’s worth adding, is free of PFOA and PFOS – solvents which can be harmful to both the environment and human health.

Features

Never quite know whether to put discussions of CORDURA reinforcements in the materials section or the features section but, well, here we find ourselves – telling you all about the Armada Union Insulated Pants’ CORDURA reinforcements in this part of the review. Deal with it.

The CORDURA reinforcements on the Union (sorry, feel like we’ve said CORDURA reinforcements too many times here) are situated on the cuffs and help to make the product tougher and longer-lasting. Whether you get a rush out of rubbing your ankles on mountain rock or are just straight-up clumsy, you’re sure to appreciate this practical addition to the pants.