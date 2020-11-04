Why we chose the ATK Crest 10: Lightweight, safe, affordable
Weight per binding: 280g
Release Value: 5 – 10
Brake Sizes: 75, 86, 91, 97, 102, 108, 120 mm
Heel Adjustment: 20 mm
Price: £375
When you try to mix low weight with high performance on a ski touring binding, you’re usually left with a compromise of either performance or weight (or both). This, however, isn’t the case with the ATK Crest 10 – a touring binding that upholds an impressive level of downhill performance, all while coming in at a pokey weight of 280 grams per binding.
“If you’ve not yet heard of ATK bindings, then you’re in for a treat”
If you’ve not yet heard of ATK bindings, then you’re in for a treat. Creating handmade Italian touring bindings, ATK places a huge amount of value in their precision engineered aluminium. This is something you’re going to be thankful for when you’re 3,500 metres high, relying on these binders keeping you locked onto the icy slope below.
The ATK Crest 10 is all new for this winter and offers up what could be one of most versatile bindings for those leaning on the lighter weight end of the spectrum. While the Crest 10 isn’t pretending to go up against the likes of the Marker Duke PT 16 in terms of downhill performance, it offers extremely high safety and retention values, given the featherweight 280 gram bracket.
