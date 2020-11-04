ATK Crest 10 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

ATK Crest 10 2020 – 2021 | Review

ATK have knocked things out the park once again, this time with a sub-300 gram touring binding that's packing decent performance

Why we chose the ATK Crest 10: Lightweight, safe, affordable

Weight per binding: 280g
Release Value: 5 – 10
Brake Sizes: 75, 86, 91, 97, 102, 108, 120 mm
Heel Adjustment: 20 mm
Price: £375

When you try to mix low weight with high performance on a ski touring binding, you’re usually left with a compromise of either performance or weight (or both). This, however, isn’t the case with the ATK Crest 10 – a touring binding that upholds an impressive level of downhill performance, all while coming in at a pokey weight of 280 grams per binding.

“If you’ve not yet heard of ATK bindings, then you’re in for a treat”

If you’ve not yet heard of ATK bindings, then you’re in for a treat. Creating handmade Italian touring bindings, ATK places a huge amount of value in their precision engineered aluminium. This is something you’re going to be thankful for when you’re 3,500 metres high, relying on these binders keeping you locked onto the icy slope below.

The ATK Crest 10 is all new for this winter and offers up what could be one of most versatile bindings for those leaning on the lighter weight end of the spectrum. While the Crest 10 isn’t pretending to go up against the likes of the Marker Duke PT 16 in terms of downhill performance, it offers extremely high safety and retention values, given the featherweight 280 gram bracket.

Build

So how has ATK achieved this blend of performance and weight? Well, they’ve got a load of new technologies to thank for this. First up, and probably the most important for any ski binding out there, is the addition of ATK’s own Elastic Response System – that’s 12 mm of elastic travel in the heel – that’ll go miles in reducing any unwanted pre-releases after heavy compressions.

“This provides a precise resistance to the spring in the heel”

Similar to the ATK FR 14, the Crest 10 makes use of a pretty exciting development in touring bindings – ATK’s all-new Cam Release System. The Cam Release System creates a reliable release in the heel, thanks to the cam profile that the heel pins sit in, they are able to move horizontally and down. This provides a precise resistance to the spring in the heel, meaning you’re able to tune the bindings exactly to your desired release value.

Things are kept pretty straightforward on the toe end of the binding, with the Crest 10 looking like that same design Fritz Barthel invented thirty years ago. The only update to the toe is in ATK’s Monolink 1.0 system. This features just a single pair of springs on one of the toe arms, with the left arm featuring a solid link. This is said to save up to 2.5 grams per binding and improves stiffness just a touch.

Who Is The ATK Crest 10 For?

As we’ve come to expect from ATK, this is yet another extremely well refined tech binding packing that famous Italian craftsmanship. Coming in at £375 for a pair, the Crest 10 provides a good deal of value, for what they’re able to offer. 

Those of you looking for a lightweight (yet reliable) tech binding for long tours, or even multi-day hut trips, can’t really go wrong with the Crest 10. If you’re after something a little more beefed up, then the FR 14 will be worth checking out.

What Is The ATK Crest 10 Good At?

Weight: 9/10
Retention: 7/10
Simplicity: 8/10

