Bec des Rosses

Rating: *****

Difficulty: Advanced

Equipment: Downhill skis

The one descent on this list that needs little introduction. Home to the most daunting event on the Freeride World Tour, Xtreme Verbier.

With 50 degree slopes, large cliff bands and tight couloirs starting from the top down, the Bec des Rosses should be reserved for expert backcountry skiers and snowboarders only. Those with the skills and fitness to get up (and down) the Bec des Rosses are rewarded with one of the finest descents on the planet.

This complex terrain also makes for some complex route finding while you’re on the face. As you’ve most likely seen while watching Xtreme Verbier, you can really choose any route down the Bec, based on your experience. However, we’d recommend the ‘Dogleg’ route for your first taste of the spice on offer on this crazy face.

The Dogleg route takes the most natural line on the face, following a steep couloir for most of the length of the Bec, before taking a dogleg turn to reach the apron slopes below. We’ve purposefully left the route description vague to ensure only the experienced are taking on this route. If you feel like you’ve got the steep skiing experience required to take on the Bec, then you’re going to be rewarded with one of the most gripping ski descents out there.

Credit: Nendaz Freeride

Mont-Gond

Rating: *****

Difficulty: Advanced

Equipment: Downhill skis

While it may be compared to the Bec des Rosses as its little brother, we’d wager that 80% of freeride skiers and boarders on the planet would have twice as much fun riding Mont-Gond, than its hard man brother sitting to the south, thanks to its more amiable nature.

Mont-Gond is home to the much-loved freeride event – Nendaz Freeride. Nendaz Freeride has gained a reputation in the freeride industry thanks to its festival-like culture, stoked competitors and, of course, the beautiful face of Mont-Gond.

“Freeride skiers and boarders on the planet would have twice as much fun riding Mont-Gond, than its hard man brother”

The face has everything. From wide couloirs to airy cliff drops, all while lacking the life-threatening exposure found on the Bec des Rosses. But don’t just take our word for it, here’s what king of the freeride world, Jeremie Heitz, has to say about the face:

“I’ve been on that face twice, I think. Yeah, this face is really nice. It’s actually better than some of the faces in the Freeride World Tour. It’s a real mountain – you need to climb it first … For someone with an alpine racing background it’s really nice because there are direct lines, but then there are a lot of jumps where it’s also possible to throw some tricks, so every time we’re seeing a beautiful show on it.” If it’s good enough for Jeremie, it’s surely good enough for you and I.

Mont Fort East Face

Rating: *****

Difficulty: Advanced

Equipment: Downhill skis

Another route begins from the top of Mont-Fort. This time, the descent is a little more wild and serious, but experienced skiers and boarders should listen up though, as this route is an absolute blast.

While the ‘front’ (west) side of Mont-Fort is a graded piste, sometimes with moguls the size of small cars, the ‘back’ (north – east) faces of Mont-Fort offer an escape from the resort like no other. This descent offers 2,080 vertical metres of skiing through extremely varied terrain, and for that reason it’s a real ‘must do’ for backcountry skiers.

Starting off at the top of Mont-Fort, this route can be accessed by taking the stairs down from the top of Mont-Fort and ducking under the rope barrier. A leftwards traverse is then taken to reach the top of a wide couloir. Care must be taken during this traverse, particularly in icy conditions, as a fall here wouldn’t be pretty.

Once you’re on top of the wide couloir, you’ve cleared the worst of the exposure, and can open out the turns a little more. The apron slopes then lead you onto the Glacier Du Petit Mont-Fort, where you’ll need to keep a high line on your left before following the valley down towards Lac de Cleuson. The Cleuson Dam sits at the end of the lake. Ski underneath the dam and through the trees to reach Tortin.

