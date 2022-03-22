Best Cross-Country Skis For 2022 | Nordic Skis For High Milage Skating - Mpora

Best Cross-Country Skis For 2022 | Nordic Skis For High Milage Skating

It can be hard to know where to start when it comes to cross-country skis, so we've made it as easy as possible. Here’s our selection for 5 of the best cross-country skis for this year.

The design of the cross-country skis differs to downhill skis in a handful of ways. For rolling through tracks and trails, you’ll want to opt for a lighter, much thinner pair of skis designed specifically with cross-country skiing in mind. So to find the best cross-country skis you need to factor in such elements as the terrain you’ll be covering, slope fluctuations and the concept of self-propelled travel.

Your boots connect to cross-country skis at the toes, resulting in limitless movement of the heel to assist the striding motion you’ll find yourself making. The range of cross-country skis available in 2022 can seem quite confusing, so here’s our guide to the best cross-country skis the market has to offer.

Cross-country skiing is the oldest form of skiing in the world, originating thousands of years before its thrill-seeking downhill cousin. Separating the two disciplines is what’s underneath the skis; cross country skiing is usually practiced over flatter ground, rolling terrain and occasionally unpredictable surfaces, as opposed to the intense descents of downhill skiing.

Cross-country skiing is often seen as the more relaxed approach to the peaks, as you’ll usually be avoiding them all together. The discipline, instead, gives you the chance to explore the surrounding areas of a resort in peace away from the commotion of the slopes. Rolling through groomed trails isn’t all cross-country skiing is good for; it’s also a great way to exercise and is well respected at a competitive level.

Finding the best cross-country ski for you can be a relatively straightforward task, but with a wide range of makes and models it can be confusing to know how to navigate the market. So, to give you somewhere to start, here’s our pick of the best cross-country skis in 2022.

Best Cross-Country Skis For 2022


Salomon S/Max eSkin X-Hard

Lengths (cm): 188, 196 201 & 206
Weight (per ski): 750g
Price: £400 / €480 / $530

MORE INFO

When it comes to cross-country skiing, you’ll need a pair of skis that cater for the ground you’re skiing over. The Salomon S/Max eSkin X-Hard has built-in technology that allows you to switch the grip on the bases of the skis so that as your journey switches from slippery inclines to rocky declines your skis can adjust, too.

Thanks to the technology of the Prolink Shift-In, you’ll be able to shift the binding and adjust your grip between gripping and gliding, all while maintaining a smooth glide. Whatever the snow conditions you find yourself cross-country skiing in, the S/Max eSkin X-Hards will have you covered; a neutral option in the Prolink allows for the best of both worlds.

Don’t be intimidated by this technology, either. Setting up these skis couldn’t be easier, just slide the Shift-In binding onto the plate and you’ll be rolling.


Madshus Redline 3.0 Classic Cold

Lengths (cm): 182, 187, 192, 197, 202 & 207
Weight (per ski): 900g (190 cm)
Price: £400 / €480 / $530

MORE INFO

Built for speed, the Madshus Redline 3.0 Classic Colds have been designed with years of technology behind them. The Redline 3.0 Classic Colds have incorporated previous features of the Madshus Classics, namely being designed for hardwax conditions and maintaining the longer pressure zones seen to optimise for colder snow. But it’s third time lucky for Mahshus, as they’ve altered the material laminates as well as the camber for an impressive “effective stiffness” for these skis.


Atomic Pro S2

Lengths (cm): 167, 173, 180, 186 & 192
Weight (per ski): 585 (186 cm)
Price: £230 / €275 / $310

MORE INFO

Atomic’s Pro S2 is our pick for this year’s best cross-country ski for intermediate to advanced level skiers. Light and easy to handle, the Pro S2 has been designed to make your stronger kicks easier and your glide phases longer and smoother. For Atomic’s Pro S2, the little details matter most.

Its Easy Edge Sidecut and double-grooved base will make an impressive difference to both your stability and control, helping you to enjoy the ride of your cross-country endeavours that little bit more. With a similar Prolink technology to the previously mentioned Salomon S/MAX eSKIN X-Hard, you’ll be able to seamlessly switch from grip to glide with Atomic’s Pro S2 ski.

Fischer Fibre Step

Lengths (cm): 180, 188, 196 & 204
Weight (per ski): 750g (196 cm)
Price: £120 / €150 / $170

MORE INFO

The Fibre Step by Fischer is our pick for the best all-round ski option for cross-country skiing. Ultra Tuning makes for an unrestricted glide, and a 0.2mm lightweight ‘power layer’ noticeably reduces the weight of the skis. Adaptable for most snow conditions, the step technology climbing aid allows the ski to grip and glide smoothly. A no-nonsense cross-country ski that’ll guarantee an impressive glide.


Rossignol Delta Sport Classic

Lengths (cm): 184, 189, 196, 201 & 206
Weight (per ski): 640g
Price: £175 / €210 / $240

MORE INFO

The Delta Sport Classic ski is all about the stride. This race-inspired ski design from Rossignol is sure to ignite your classic stride, with a premium low-density wood core and adaptive flex making for a responsive feel on your cross-country ski. The low-density core increases the strength of the ski and, in turn, your energy return, giving you the most out of each stride. These Rossi’s feature replaceable mohair kick-zone inserts, making for a reliable kick and glide in the most varying of snow conditions.

