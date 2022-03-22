The design of the cross-country skis differs to downhill skis in a handful of ways. For rolling through tracks and trails, you’ll want to opt for a lighter, much thinner pair of skis designed specifically with cross-country skiing in mind. So to find the best cross-country skis you need to factor in such elements as the terrain you’ll be covering, slope fluctuations and the concept of self-propelled travel.

Your boots connect to cross-country skis at the toes, resulting in limitless movement of the heel to assist the striding motion you’ll find yourself making. The range of cross-country skis available in 2022 can seem quite confusing, so here’s our guide to the best cross-country skis the market has to offer.

Cross-country skiing is the oldest form of skiing in the world, originating thousands of years before its thrill-seeking downhill cousin. Separating the two disciplines is what’s underneath the skis; cross country skiing is usually practiced over flatter ground, rolling terrain and occasionally unpredictable surfaces, as opposed to the intense descents of downhill skiing.

Cross-country skiing is often seen as the more relaxed approach to the peaks, as you’ll usually be avoiding them all together. The discipline, instead, gives you the chance to explore the surrounding areas of a resort in peace away from the commotion of the slopes. Rolling through groomed trails isn’t all cross-country skiing is good for; it’s also a great way to exercise and is well respected at a competitive level.

Finding the best cross-country ski for you can be a relatively straightforward task, but with a wide range of makes and models it can be confusing to know how to navigate the market. So, to give you somewhere to start, here’s our pick of the best cross-country skis in 2022.

Best Cross-Country Skis For 2022