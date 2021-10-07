Why we chose the Black Crows Atris Birdie: Sporty, powerful, capable

Lengths (cm): 160, 169 & 178

Sidecut (mm): 136 / 108 / 123

Radius: 20m at 169cm

Rocker Profile: Rocker – Camber – Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1775g (169cm)

Price: £590 / €690 / $840

Hailing from the off piste mecca of Europe in the Chamonix valley, Black Crows have made a name for themselves in the industry with the soul of the brand being their line up of big mountain skis. It’s no wonder the Atris Birdie comes out on top when looking at women’s big mountain freeride skis.

“The Atris Birdie is Black Crows’ answer for a big mountain women’s specific ski”

Similar to the Atris, the Atris Birdie is just lighter and a little more flexible than its unisex counterpart. Built with powder fields in mind, the Atris Birdie is Black Crow’s answer for a big mountain women’s specific ski. It’s no surprise then that it’s a ski of choice for iconic freeride queen Michelle Parker.

Black Crows Atris Birdie Build

Built with a Poplar Wood Core and a consistent medium flex throughout, the ski feels manoeuvrable and stable underfoot. Supported by the slightly extended sidecut which keeps a good balance, especially at high speeds, between stability and agility. The Atris Birdie remains floaty enough for Japanese snowstorms and nimble enough for European couloir missions.

Black Crows Atris Birdie Shaping

You can tell from its dimensions (108 mm underfoot and a 20m radius) that the Atris is built for untouched powder fields and wide, open spaces. The progressive tip and tail rocker and camber underfoot work wonders in making it effective on hard and chopped up snow too. The tail rise encourages the playfulness of the ski, giving the rider the ability to switch from slashes to carved turns easily.