Black Crows Atris Birdie Women’s Freeride Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Black Crows Atris Birdie is a powerful freeride ski approved by athletes like Michelle Parker

Why we chose the Black Crows Atris Birdie: Sporty, powerful, capable

Lengths (cm): 160, 169 & 178
Sidecut (mm): 136 / 108 / 123
Radius: 20m at 169cm
Rocker Profile: Rocker – Camber – Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1775g (169cm)
Price: £590 / €690 / $840

Hailing from the off piste mecca of Europe in the Chamonix valley, Black Crows have made a name for themselves in the industry with the soul of the brand being their line up of big mountain skis. It’s no wonder the Atris Birdie comes out on top when looking at women’s big mountain freeride skis.

“The Atris Birdie is Black Crows’ answer for a big mountain women’s specific ski”

Similar to the Atris, the Atris Birdie is just lighter and a little more flexible than its unisex counterpart. Built with powder fields in mind, the Atris Birdie is Black Crow’s answer for a big mountain women’s specific ski. It’s no surprise then that it’s a ski of choice for iconic freeride queen Michelle Parker. 

Black Crows Atris Birdie Build

Built with a Poplar Wood Core and a consistent medium flex throughout, the ski feels manoeuvrable and stable underfoot. Supported by the slightly extended sidecut which keeps a good balance, especially at high speeds, between stability and agility. The Atris Birdie remains floaty enough for Japanese snowstorms and nimble enough for European couloir missions.

Black Crows Atris Birdie Shaping

You can tell from its dimensions (108 mm underfoot and a 20m radius) that the Atris is built for untouched powder fields and wide, open spaces. The progressive tip and tail rocker and camber underfoot work wonders in making it effective on hard and chopped up snow too. The tail rise encourages the playfulness of the ski, giving the rider the ability to switch from slashes to carved turns easily.

Who Is Black Crows Atris Birdie for?

A strong female skier looking to open the door on big mountain skiing will get along well with the Atris Birdie; its shape makes it manoeuvrable all over the mountain in all types of conditions, with a flex that’s suitable for a variety of riding styles.

If you are already well established in backcountry life, you won’t be disappointed either, performing well at high speeds, handling big drops and chattery run outs. They are powerful, playful and easy to handle. If you are coming from a more freestyle orientated ski you might find the Atris Birdie stiffer than the surfy nature of a freestyle type ski but its blend of playfulness and precision will be appealing.

An off piste powder ski that’s made for wide open powder fields, but still gives you confidence in steeper technical terrain, chopped up snow or narrower tree runs.

Predominantly made for those deep days, due to its consistent flex, rapid edging and moderate ski to snow contact, if you find yourself with a lack of soft snow or taking an afternoon for some piste skiing it’s not going to throw you around as much as you might think. Fast, powerful and still playful this ski can take you everywhere. 

What Is Atris Birdie Good At?

Versatility: 8/10
Carving: 7/10
Soft Snow: 9/10

