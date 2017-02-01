10 Of The Best Books About Skiing - Mpora

10 Of The Best Books About Skiing

Those who can: ski. Those who can't ski right this second: read about skiing in a book.

Photo: iStock

No matter how much you may want to, it’s literally impossible to spend every minute of every single day skiing. Our bodies’ aren’t built that way. We need rest. We need some chill time. We need a cosy corner, and a pile of books.

Now, of course, there are plenty of good books out there that have nothing at all to do with skiing. James Renhard (Mpora’s badminton correspondent), for example, will not hear a bad word said about Andy McNab’s ‘Bravo Two Zero’.

But, as we’re here in the website’s skiing category let’s narrow the focus down to books about skiing. If you love reading almost as much as you love skiing, we reckon you’ll seriously dig the titles on this list. Bookworm skiers/skiing bookworms, this one’s for you. *drops mic*

1) Two Planks And A Passion: The Dramatic History Of Skiing

Pictured: Two Planks And A Passion – The Dramatic History Of Skiing

Author: Roland Huntford//Published: 2008

Roland Huntford takes us from skiing’s origins in the ice age, 20,000 years ago, right up to the current day – where skiing is one of the world’s most popular leisure pursuits. Huntford pinpoints how skiing is tied up with the emergence of modern man, and the world as it is today. After reading this book, we doubt you’ll ever look at your planks in quite the same way again.

2) Powder: The Greatest Ski Runs On The Planet

Pictured: Powder – The Greatest Ski Runs On The Planet

Author: Patrick Thorne//Published: 2014

A definitive look at the world’s top ski and snowboard locations, this book is as visually stunning as it is informative. Chamonix, Whistler, Jackson Hole and even the Himalayas; they’re all present and correct. Beautiful photography and highly useful information combine together here to deliver a piece of publishing that’s guaranteed to inspire your next skiing adventure.

3) Ultimate Skiing: Master The Techniques Of Great Skiing

Pictured: Ultimate Skiing – Master The Techniques Of Great Skiing

Author: Ron LeMaster//Published: 2009

Over the years, dedicated skiing enthusiasts have had a front row seat to the revolution in ski design and the resulting changes in technique this shift has brought about. ‘Ultimate Skiing’ is a look at that, and a recommended read for ski nerds everywhere (you know who you are).

4) Skiing (Pocket Dictionary)

Pictured: ‘Skiing’ By Henry Beard and Roy McKie

Authors: Henry Beard and Roy McKie//Published: 2002

A fun little book about skiing, with over 200 hilarious definitions of ski-themed words and phrases. If you know a diehard skier who loves to revel in the silly side of the sport, this pocket dictionary of misinformation could be the perfect present.

5) Fifty Places To Ski And Snowboard Before You Die

Pictured: Fifty Places To Ski And Snowboard Before You Die

Author: Chris Santella//Published: 2013

This book does exactly “what it says on the tin.” It’s a bucket list for skiers; a collection of the world’s most awesome ski destinations. Santella’s ski book revels in the scenery of these places, and contains interviews with leading experts in the world of ski adventure. Portillo in Chile, Rusutsu in Japan, and the Chugach mountains of Alaska are just three of the epic destinations you can expect to find out more about over the course of 224 pages.

6) Skiing With Demons: The Morzine Chalet Project

Pictured: Skiing With Demons – The Morzine Chalet Project

Author: Chris Tomlinson//Published: 2015

A memoir, with a whole load of comedy thrown in for good measure, this book documents how Chris Tomlinson swapped the life of a city living executive for the life of a garage dwelling ski bum in the French Alps. Whatever your relationship with skiing, there’s something here for you. Yes, it’s about skiing but it’s also about what can happen when you jump in and take a chance on a new way of living.

7) Deep: The Story Of Skiing And The Future Of Snow

Pictured: Deep – The Story Of Skiing And The Future Of Snow

Author: Porter Fox//Published: 2013

Porter Fox’s book isn’t just a fascinating look at the history of snow, and the origins of skiing, it’s also an eye-opening look at the future of snow and how climate change might end up impacting on ski areas in the years ahead.

8) Skiing For Dummies

Pictured: Skiing For Dummies

Author: Allen St John//Published: 1999

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last twenty-eight million years, you’ll probably be familiar with the ‘Dummies’ book series. This one, about skiing, is a ski school…in book form. From what you can expect on your first day, to tips on tricks and advice on ski gear; this book covers it all and more. Whether you’re just starting out or you feel like you’ve hit a mogul-shaped wall with your skill progression, ‘Skiing For Dummies’ should definitely be on your reading list.

9) Instant Karma: The Heart And Soul Of A Ski Bum

Pictured: Instant Karma – The Heart And Soul Of A Ski Bum

Author: Wayne K. Sheldrake//Published: 2007

A heart-felt look at the ski bum community, and one man’s place within it.

10) The Bluffer’s Guide To Skiing

Pictured: The Bluffer’s Guide To Skiing

Author: David Allsop//Published (New Edition): 2012

Want people to think you know more about skiing than you actually do? This bluffer’s guide is the perfect place to start. Informative, and funny to boot, a little time spent with this book will give you the aura of an alpine expert.

Topics:

Adventure information inspiration Listicle

