Photo: iStock

No matter how much you may want to, it’s literally impossible to spend every minute of every single day skiing. Our bodies’ aren’t built that way. We need rest. We need some chill time. We need a cosy corner, and a pile of books.

Now, of course, there are plenty of good books out there that have nothing at all to do with skiing. James Renhard (Mpora’s badminton correspondent), for example, will not hear a bad word said about Andy McNab’s ‘Bravo Two Zero’.

But, as we’re here in the website’s skiing category let’s narrow the focus down to books about skiing. If you love reading almost as much as you love skiing, we reckon you’ll seriously dig the titles on this list. Bookworm skiers/skiing bookworms, this one’s for you. *drops mic*

1) Two Planks And A Passion: The Dramatic History Of Skiing

Pictured: Two Planks And A Passion – The Dramatic History Of Skiing

Author: Roland Huntford//Published: 2008

Roland Huntford takes us from skiing’s origins in the ice age, 20,000 years ago, right up to the current day – where skiing is one of the world’s most popular leisure pursuits. Huntford pinpoints how skiing is tied up with the emergence of modern man, and the world as it is today. After reading this book, we doubt you’ll ever look at your planks in quite the same way again.