10 Ski Fail Videos That Really Highlight The Importance Of Lessons For Skiing Beginners

No matter how bad you are at skiing, there's always someone out there who's worse.

Photo: iStock.

You’ve booked your trip to a beginner ski resort. You’ve watched some video ski lessons on YouTube. Heck, maybe you’ve even bought yourself a brand new pair of beginner skis. Now what? Do you make an absolutely massive sandwich, sit back to admire the sandwich, and then eat said sandwich? Nope. That would be weird. And also, it would have literally nothing to do with skiing.

Here at the Mpora mansion (FYI, it’s not actually a mansion), we’re very big believers in learning from our mistakes. Actually, no. Correction. We’re very big believers in learning from other people’s mistakes. That way, we can learn stuff without ever injuring ourselves in the process. Win, win.

To help you learn things about skiing, and also to highlight the importance of “walking before you can run”, we’ve compiled together this collection of ski beginners failing in spectacular/hilarious/mildly amusing ways. School’s in session, everyone. Get these stunning ski fails inside your peepers, asap.

1) “Funny Ski School Fail”

Absolute chaos, this. Big up to the ski instructor though. Lightning quick reactions.

2) “Funniest Ski Beginner Ever”

Bantz. Top bantz. Banter. Banter on skis. The Archbishop of Banterbury.

3) “Fresh Powder + Beginner Skier = Classic”

The word “classic” gets thrown around a lot these days…(see YouTube video title).

4) “Pizza…Do a Pizza”

Now, this video. This video here. This is a classic. “PIZZAAAAAAAAAAAAA!”

5) “Thomas’ Ski Fail”

Oh, Thomas. You clown.

6) “After 1st Ski Lesson, FAIL”

Doing OK. Doing alright. You got this. No. Wait. You don’t.

7) “Ali Ski Lesson Crash”

A very common scene at busy ski resorts, but funny nevertheless.

8) “Stop Dude! – Epic Ski Crash Fail”

So graceful. Like a swan, on meth, being chased by the butcher.

9) “Ultimate Ski Fail”

Pulled together like magnets. An unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.

10) “Indoor Ski Fail”

Nice one, mate. Well done.

production