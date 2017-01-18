Photo: iStock.

Once you’ve mastered the basics of skiing, it’s easy to let your mind wander here, there, and everywhere. Last week, you were learning how to parallel ski. This week, you’re eyeing up the snow park on the ski area map and dreaming about bagging your very first sponsorship deal. But, hold on one minute cowboy. Do you actually know what you’re doing? We’d guess that you do not. Not yet, at least.

In the age of the internet, skiers are spoilt for choice when it comes to video ski tutorials. Rather than just doing something over and over again without any understanding of what’s going wrong and what needs to be done to make it right like they did back in the day, skiers can now do a quick bit of googling and learn top tips from dedicated YouTube channels in a matter of minutes. The world wide web means it’s never been easier to share ideas about skiing with people from every corner of the globe, and this of course has had a knock on effect in the ways in which skiers evolve.

Now, of course, we’re not saying that just because something is on the internet you can take its content as gospel. The internet is filled with a lot of grade-a nonsense, created by people who don’t even know how to spell ‘ski’ let alone how to talk you through the finer points of a 50/50 box slide. Fortunately for you, we’ve separated the wheat from the chaff and put together this useful list of online video ski lessons. Specifically ones that focus on nailing tricks, and looking cool while doing it.