Behind The Scenes | Watch Candide Thovex Skiing On The Great Wall Of China

See unseen footage from that time Thovex skied China's most famous landmark

It’s a question that’s baffled action sports philosophers the world over for a while now. Just who, or what exactly, is Candide Thovex? Frenchman? Sure. Skier? Yes, undoubtedly. Viral sensation? Err… just a bit. Is there more to him though? Is there more to the little genius from La Clusaz? Because watching videos like this one, a video that goes behind the scenes on his iconic ‘Ski The World’ segment at the Great Wall of China, it’s hard not to be hit by a sense of “Ah, christ. This guy really did change the game.”

If you’ve ever wondered how the magic happens, how the masterpieces Thovex serves up come into being, see this as an opportunity to take a look behind the curtain. Whatever the terrain, whatever the landmark, this man makes skiing look so easy. Fair play to his filming crew as well for keeping up with him, and helping to bring all the cool stuff he does to life. You da real MVPs.

Screenshot: YouTube (Candide Thovex)
Screenshot: YouTube (Candide Thovex)
Screenshot: YouTube (Candide Thovex)
Screenshot: YouTube (Candide Thovex)

