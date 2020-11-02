Dakine X Chris Benchetler Team Baron GTX Mitt | Review

Why We Chose The Dakine X Chris Benchetler Team Baron GTX Mitt: Warm, properly tough and durable, carrying the Chris Benchetler seal of approval.

Chris Benchetler. Heard of him? He’s what happens when you surgically implant a talented powder skier into the body of a supremely talented artist (or is it the other way round?). Known as ‘Van Gogh on snow’ by absolutely no one, Benchetler has forged his own path; channeling his deep well of creativity into a wide array of cool and interesting projects.

Wearing the Dakine X Chris Benchetler Team Baron GTX Mitt might not give you the artistic skills of Mr Benchetler, but they will do a very good job when it comes to keeping your arm-feet (aka your hands) warm and comfortable on the hill. They’re well worth their place in our Ski 100.

Materials and Insulation

These mitts are so tough that when Chuck Norris looks upon them, he quivers in fear and begs for mercy. The palm of them is made from durable water repellent 100% goat leather and won’t, like some of your previous glove / mitt purchases, tear on their first week in the mountains. They will, in fact, hold up on trip after trip after trip after trip after trip after trip. What does durability look like? You’re looking at it.

Moving away from the palm, the shell of the mitt is made from 81% goat leather and 19% polyester with DWR. Whichever angle you come at it from, it’s got a real tough vibe coming off it. Imagine it all kicking off in the Queen Vic, and then imagine a pair of these mitts hurling you out onto the street like a regular old Mitchell brothers combination.

With Gore-Tex involved, you can ski in the knowledge that these mitts aren’t going to let you down on the ‘protecting your hands from the elements’ front. Waterproofing, breathability, durability… it’s all on the menu when GTX comes to town.

When it comes to insulation, Dakine have packed these excellent mitts with PrimaLoft Gold Eco (55% recycled polyester, 45% polyester / 230g). PrimaLoft Gold Eco is a bluesign approved material and ultra-fine microfiber insulation, designed to provide the best possible combination of warmth, water-resistance, softness and compressibility. Are we into it? Just a bit.

The product’s lining is a 360g wool blend (64% wool, 20% polyester, and 16% nylon). By combining the natural properties of wool with the softness of polyester and the strength of nylon, Dakine ensures this product ticks all the right boxes on warmth, moisture management, and durability. From first lift to last, these mitts will feel dead nice on your hands.