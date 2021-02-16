Elan Voyager Folding Skis Preview | Piste Off TV - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Elan Voyager Folding Skis Preview | Piste Off TV

Elan are now targeting the city slickers with their folding skis. We take a look at them in this week's episode of Piste Off TV

Slovenian based Elan Skis have just released what they’re claiming to be the “world’s first folding all-mountain ski” with their all-new Voyager ski.

Although their previous attempt at making a folding pair of backcountry-specific skis ‘folded’, Elan have gone back to the drawing board and applied their folding ski technology to a different market. This time, Elan have targeted the travelling skier, with the Voyager promising to allow “you to bypass the wait at the oversize luggage belt.”

Photo: The skis are designed to make your life that bit easier while on a plane or train. Photo: Elan

By making use of a hinge in the centre of the ski that takes inspiration from “aviation iconography,” you’re able to fold these skis in half by unlatching the binding and sliding it towards the nose. This then allows you to fold the skis in half. The 160 cm length folds up to 87 cm and a 172 cm length folds up to 93 cm, which, Elan hopes, will make your life that bit more streamlined while travelling with your skis.

“Is it really worth putting convenience at the top of your ski buying needs?”

We love to be a big sceptical bunch here at Mpora, so it’ll come to no surprise that we’re pretty dubious about the point of these skis. Is it really worth putting convenience at the top of your ski buying needs? Although we’d not get behind their claim that the skis will “carve up groomers, float through powder, attack moguls,” as well as many other skis on the market, we’re sure that they will be able to hold up as well as many other piste-specific skis on the groomers.

The hinge underfoot. Photo: Elan

The main question worth asking yourself is, is it really worth having a big joint in your skis, with the durability, weight and flex issues that come with this? And, are these skis going to be added to the pile of pointless ski equipment innovations, or are we soon going to be seeing 90cm long ski bags everywhere in airport queues?

The jury’s certainly still out on these skis, but it’s still interesting to see these developments in the industry. Check out our thoughts on these skis in this week’s episode of Piste Off TV below.

If you’re interested, you can take a look at more information on the Elan Voyager here.

You May Also Like

Piste Off TV | Buyer’s Guide For All Mountain Skis

The Chairlift | Salomon Film Celebrates The Impact Chairlifts Have Had On Ski Culture

Unrailistic 2 | Watch Jesper Tjäder’s Mastery Of Skiing Rails

Hotdoggin’ Hans | This 80-Year-Old Park Skier Has Still Got It

Share

Topics:

Gear Piste Off TV Skiing

Related Articles

Skiing

K2 Mindbender Burst LTD | Throwback Skis And Boots

K2 are throwing things back to the nineties with this limited edition Mindbender range

K2 Release The Mindbender Burst LTD | Throwback Skis And Boots
Gear

Polartec | How They Changed The Game

A deep dive on some of Polartec's most revolutionary moments in outdoor clothing

Polartec | The History Of An Outdoor Brand That Changed The Game
Skiing

Piste Off TV | All Mountain Skis Buyer's Guide

Confused about the seemingly infinite range of all-mountain skis? Well, we cut through the chatter to bring you this all-mountain ski buyer's guide

Piste Off TV | Buyer’s Guide For All Mountain Skis
Skiing

All-Mountain Skis | Best For 2021

Dreaming of that one ski quiver? Here's our pick of the best all-mountain skis out there for 2020 – 2021

The Best All-Mountain Skis Of 2021
Skiing

Ski Goggles | Best for 2021

Looking for eye protection on the pistes? We’ve got you sorted

Best Ski Goggles For 2021
Skiing

Competition | Win A Pair Of Head Kore 117 Skis

Psst... we have another very good competition for you

Competition | Win A Pair Of Head Kore 117 Skis Worth £650
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production