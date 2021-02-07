Hotdoggin' Hans | This 80-Year-Old Park Skier Has Still Got It - Mpora

Skiing

Hotdoggin’ Hans | This 80-Year-Old Park Skier Has Still Got It

He's old, he's gold, he doesn't play by the rules

Some skiers age like fine wine. That’s definitely the case with Hotdoggin’ Hans (who is definitely definitely, definitely not Alex Ferreira in disguise). Hans, who is – we can’t stress it enough – not X Games medalist Alex Ferreira, is a force to be reckoned with.

He’s a foul-mouthed, rule-breaking, maverick who lives his life by the big beer manifesto.

He’s an octogenarian who refuses to let the ravages of time slow him down.

He’s like your Grandad at Christmas when he’s overdone it on the sherry.

He likes showing the young guns how it’s done with his stylish freestyle tricks.

He’s a man, he’s a myth, he’s a bit of a legend.

If we’re still skiing at 80, we’ll be stoked. If we’re skiing with anything like the audacity, and the “this-is-how-it’s-done” BDE, of Hans we’ll be absolutely delighted.

