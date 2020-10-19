Why we chose the Haglofs V Series Mimic Hood: Warm, eco-friendly, versatile
Price: £270
Weight: 380g
Buy Here
It’s fair to say Haglofs know a thing or two about creating technical ski clothing. Founded in 1914 by Wiktor Haglöf, Wiktor soon realised that he needed to be producing his own outdoor clothing to be able to cope with the brutal weather that’s frequently whipped up in northern Sweden. In doing so, he soon became the go-to guy for creating some of the finest outdoor clothing out there.
Rolling the clock forward 106 years, Haglofs have kept these values at the core of what they do; cooking up some of the most dependable equipment out there – something you’ll come to be thankful of if you ever find yourself out on the mountain with a storm quickly rolling through.
“He soon became the go-to guy for creating some of the finest outdoor clothing out there”
Materials and Insulation
The Haglofs V Series Mimic Hood is a synthetic (meaning there’s no animal feathers used) insulated jacket that’s stuffed full of Haglofs’ new in-house insulation called Mimic Platinum. Mimic Platinum is a synthetic insulation material that – you guessed it – mimics the properties of down, while still being effective when wet.
Share