Traditional down jackets are essentially useless if they happen to get wet through precipitation, or your body’s sweat. Thanks to their unique structure, each strain of synthetic insulation fibres don’t clump together when wet, and for that reason, they do a much better job at trapping heat.

The Mimic Platinum is also combined with graphene, which is most notable for being the strongest compound known to man. Haglofs haven’t used graphene because of its strength, however, they’ve instead made use of its ability to conduct body heat – meaning the insulation will literally draw your body heat in, trap it, and keep you nice and toasty on the hill.

“The insulation will literally draw your body heat in, trap it, and keep you nice and toasty”

In terms of the outside of the jacket, a wind proof and highly breathable Gore-Tex Infinium fabric has been used in combination with a DWR finish to provide a good deal of protection from the elements. Just take care not to catch your ski edge on this jacket though, that 7-denier face fabric isn’t going to hold up to too much abuse (this jacket is at its best when used underneath a tougher shell fabric).

All of this is wrapped up with a Bluesign approved construction that promises to minimise its impact on the environment – essential stuff if you’re into winter sports and the outdoors.

Conclusion

You’ve got yourself an extremely technical midlayer in the Haglofs V Series Mimic Hoody. When paired with a waterproof shell jacket like the Mountain Hardware Viv Jacket, you’ll have a setup that’ll be more than happy to shrug off all but the worst storms out on the mountain. With this thing on your torso, you’ll really have no excuse to pass up on that final powder lap of the day.

You May Also Like

Planks X Woodsy ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket | Review

The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves | Review