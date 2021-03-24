Freeride World Tour 2021 | Xtreme Verbier Ski Highlights

Screenshot via YouTube (Freeride World Tour)

We won’t keep you long. We know why you’re here. You want to watch the Xtreme Verbier Highlights and, quite frankly, who can you blame you? Words like Xtreme and Verbier, they definitely get the juices flowing. Throw words like Freeride World Tour into the mixer, and you’re really cooking on gas.

Skiers like Hedvig Wessel, Arianna Tricomi, Elisabeth Gerritzen, Aymar Navarro, Wadeck Gorak, Kristofer Turdell, and many other best in the business type ski athletes were present and correct at the event. The competitors set about serving up the dictionary definition of ‘the goods’ and, as you can see in the video below, it was an event that definitely lived up to the hype.

Tracking drone shots. We’re here for them by the way. Really can’t stress that enough. We love those drone shots more than pretty much anything else in action sports. Love them. They make us feel downright giddy. You can read our guide to flying FPV drones here.

Visit the Freeride World Tour website for further information.

