Equipment Needed To Fly FPV

You sadly can’t take a regular DJI drone and turn it into a FPV drone. While DJI do make FPV specific drones, the regular off-the-shelf DJI drones are usually just fixed in their altitude and axis, so they can’t fly free like a FPV drone.

For that reason, most FPV drones these days are custom built. A custom built drone allows you to pick and choose your parts depending on your needs, and swap them out if you’re after different flight characteristics. You can go two ways down the custom built drone route: prebuilt, or a DIY job. We always recommend the DIY job as when you inevitably crash (spoiler alert: you will crash your FPV quad a lot), it’s easy enough to fix.

With all that being said, here’s a quick overview of the gear you need to buy before getting into FPV.

Digital systems offer an unrivalled viewing experience, compared to analogue. Photo: DJI

Analogue vs Digital

The first thing you’ll notice being mentioned when you begin your research into buying your first FPV drone is the difference between analogue and digital FPV drones. There’s a wealth of reading online on this subject but, in short, analogue means faster latency (the lag between your transmitter movements and what the drone does), but poor image quality. Digital systems offer (very) slightly lower latency, with exceptional image quality sent back to your goggles.

Because we’re an action sports website and are focusing on filming action sports, we’re going to focus on the digital FPV experience. If you’re looking at buying a racing drone, then analogue might be the way to go. So let’s get into the equipment.

The Ummagawd Moon Goat – a typical freestyle build. Photo: Jordan Tiernan

The Drone

The drone itself is quite obviously the most important as even if all the below bits of equipment remain the same, it’s the drone that determines the flight characteristics, the length of your flight and the amount of weight it can carry. Make sure you give our ‘Choosing The Correct FPV Drone Components’ article a read to get to grips with all the components that come together to make a fully flying drone.

If you’re in a rush and don’t have time to read that article, then here are all the components that make up an FPV drone:

Frame

Flight Controller

ESC

Motors (x4)

VTX

FPV Camera (built into the VTX)

Propellers

GoPro

Battery

The DJI digital FPV goggles. Photo: Jordan Tiernan

Goggles

It’s the goggles that give you the first person view experience. FPV goggles can vary between analogue and digital. As we’ve mentioned previously, we’re going to be focusing on digital as they offer the best user experience and video feed back to the goggles. While most people will view what’s recorded on the GoPro on the top of the FPV drone, you’ll be seeing a slightly lower quality version through the FPV camera that sits below the GoPro.

The DJI digital transmitter. Photo: Jordan Tiernan

Transmitter

The transmitter (controlled by you) sends actions to the drone that makes it fly. These are quite simple things really, and it’s quite hard to make the wrong choice. We recommend the DJI FPV transmitter if you’re going to fly digital.

The transmitter should be the first thing you buy, as it means that you can plug it into your PC and use a simulator to get practicing the basic flight movements of FPV drones.

GoPro

The great thing with being action sports fans is that we’ve most likely got one or two GoPros lying around at home. The GoPro is what records the high-resolution video of the subject you’re filming. It’ll be set up on the drone with the same up tilt as the FPV camera, so it records exactly what you’re seeing.

To attach the GoPro, you just need a 3D printed part (there are many for sale online – we love the Drone Co Productions designs) that attaches to your frame, holding your GoPro in place, and protecting it from any knocks and bumps.

