Why we chose the GoPro Hero9: 5K, 240fps, Hypersmooth 3.0

Weight: 158g

Price: £330

Here at Mpora, we get through bags and bags of GoPros when we’re out in the field shooting content: GoPros strapped to the likes of Sam Anthamattan, GoPros flying on FPV drones, and wrist-mounted GoPros for bungee jumping out of cable cars in Switzerland. Yeah, it’s fair to say we know our way around these plucky action cameras.

With that in mind, it should be no surprise that when the annual GoPro release rolls around, we get a nerdy sense of excitement in checking out what the kings of action cameras are going to throw our way this year. For 2020, it’s fair to say that GoPro have been very kind to us – serving up a range of updates, many of which are extremely handy for the world’s action sports enthusiasts.

“For 2020, it’s fair to say that GoPro have been very kind to us”

GoPro Hero9 Design Tweaks

As was expected after the Vlogging-friendly updates to the Hero8, the Hero9 comes with yet more ways to make filming yourself that bit easier (if you’re into that). Most noticeable of these updates is, of course, that front-facing screen that’ll help you frame up your shot and get that all important summit selfie.

Next up is the addition of interchangeable lenses. The ability to remove and swap out lenses not only makes for easy repairs on the fly (we’ve smashed our fair share of GoPro lenses in the past), it also gives you the new option to change your field of view via the all new ‘Max Lens Mod’ – an ultra-wide angle 155˚ FOV lens for enhanced perspective and improved depth of field.

Yes, the regular lens that comes with the Hero9 is a pretty wide lens but this lens (purchased separately) really turns the Hero9 into an all-seeing, field of view, machine.