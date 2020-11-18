Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell | Review

Why we chose the Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell: Durable, bombproof, sustainable

Price: £600

Weight: 600g

Way back in 1877, Captain Helly Hansen set out to produce clothing that’d be able to cope with the truly horrific conditions he was coming across while sailing in the Norweigan Sea.

The first Helly jackets were created by soaking coarse linen in linseed oil, which created a waterproof barrier. Now for 2020, it’s fair to say that the company’s using a few more modern techniques to create their jackets. This combination of history and modern textile production has created what could be one of the most bombproof ski jackets out there, in the Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell.

Materials

The Odin Mountain Infinity Shell is a serious waterproof jacket. The Lifa yarns found on the jacket are actually based on the same fibres used in Helly’s legendary baselayers. These fibres themselves are naturally hydrophobic, able to push moisture out and into the atmosphere, and in the case of the Odin Mountain Infinity they’ve been so tightly woven together that water should effectively bounce straight off.

These tightly-knit fibres means that there’s no need for eco-hazardous PFCs to be present within the fabric (these are usually required to give the jacket its water repellence). In fact, there isn’t actually a water repellent treatment at all – something you very rarely see with three-layer waterproof products.