Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell | Review

Designed to thrive in the toughest conditions in the world, Helly Hansen have created what could be one of the most bombproof jackets out there

Why we chose the Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell: Durable, bombproof, sustainable

Price: £600
Weight: 600g

Way back in 1877, Captain Helly Hansen set out to produce clothing that’d be able to cope with the truly horrific conditions he was coming across while sailing in the Norweigan Sea.

The first Helly jackets were created by soaking coarse linen in linseed oil, which created a waterproof barrier. Now for 2020, it’s fair to say that the company’s using a few more modern techniques to create their jackets. This combination of history and modern textile production has created what could be one of the most bombproof ski jackets out there, in the Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell.

Materials

The Odin Mountain Infinity Shell is a serious waterproof jacket. The Lifa yarns found on the jacket are actually based on the same fibres used in Helly’s legendary baselayers. These fibres themselves are naturally hydrophobic, able to push moisture out and into the atmosphere, and in the case of the Odin Mountain Infinity they’ve been so tightly woven together that water should effectively bounce straight off.

“The Odin Mountain Infinity Shell is a serious waterproof jacket”

These tightly-knit fibres means that there’s no need for eco-hazardous PFCs to be present within the fabric (these are usually required to give the jacket its water repellence). In fact, there isn’t actually a water repellent treatment at all – something you very rarely see with three-layer waterproof products.

The other indirect advantage of not using a DWR is that the jacket won’t require tumble drying after washing in order to reactivate the treatment, which ultimately makes the jacket less energy intensive. That’s another tick in the eco-friendly box

“This jacket is built like a tank”

Features

Add to the fact that this jacket is built like a tank, the Odin Mountain Infinity Shell is also packing a load of features that make it the ideal partner for ski touring and mountaineering assaults. Features such as the helmet-swallowing hood, removable powder skirt, RECCO reflector and glove friendly zipper tabs are all built to make your life in the mountains that bit more pleasant, no matter the weather.

Conclusion

Given its high level of protection, made possible by years of experience protecting humans from the worst that Norwegian weather can throw our way, you know that the Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell is going to be an extremely reliable jacket – one that’ll be able to take on pretty much any conditions you’re dealt while up in the mountains.

Yes, the price at £600 is pretty steep, but we’d say that this is certainly one of the few jackets we’d happily reach for when it’s dumping heavy wet snow, with storm force winds on the tops (a typical day in Scotland, to be honest).

As a final, final, cherry on the cake, you’re getting this rock solid protection in a sustainable package that’s free of any nasty chemicals. As far as we’re concerned, that’s a great reason to include this jacket in this year’s Ski 100.

