The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket | Review

Why We Chose The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket: Quality-build, FutureLight fabric, intelligent design, recycled materials, endorsed by Sam Anthamatten

Price: £690

Rarely holding our attention for longer than a 12 month cycle, there are some brands that just bounce on and off our radar screen on a yearly basis. Then there’s brands like The North Face. These are the brands that are always on our mind, the brands that are living rent-free inside our heads season after season; year after year.

Featuring in our first ever Ski 100, The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket is an excellent slice of snowsports outerwear. The go-to jacket for none other than TNF’s very own freeride legend Sam Anthamatten, and utilising Futurelight technology in its construction, this product is, in short, a very nice bit of kit and one that’s well worth shouting about.

Materials

Developed using nano spinning, The North Face claims that FutureLight is the “world’s most advanced breathable-waterproof outerwear technology.” Obviously there’s always going to be some hyping up and exagerration when a brand’s marketing department gets involved, so take that strong statement with a pinch of salt.

We will say this, however. Whenever we’ve used FutureLight, we’ve been genuinely impressed by how waterproof and breathable it is. Last year, we tested Futurelight in the high alpine with the man himself, Sam Anthamatten, and were very impressed by what it brought to the table. Earlier this year, we reviewed the technology’s shift into the shoe world when we tested the The North Face Activist FutureLight Mid Boot. Once again, to the surprise of no one, we were loving its whole deal.

FutureLight adapts to the elements so you don’t have to. This is an ideal state of affairs if you want to stay dry and comfortable while seeking out those tough-to-access backcountry powder stashes. Stick this on and crack on. That’s the theory anyway, a theory that increasingly seems to be a state of reality for those who’ve used Futurelight out in the field.

The fabric used throughout this product is 75D x 75D 100% recycled polyester with Tricot Backer. It’s had a Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) finish. Environmentalists will notice that 100% recycled polyester number and will, we imagine, be nodding their head approvingly. The big brands are, of course, no means done when it comes to being completely sustainable but it’s great to see giants like TNF taking big steps in the right direction with recycled materials.