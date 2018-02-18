To misquote Radiohead, for a minute there we lost ourselves. To every Brit standing at the bottom of the slopestyle course in Pyeongchang, and I’m sure all of those watching at home, it seemed for a short while that history might be repeated.

James Woods had put down a blinding run in the men’s ski slopestyle final. Like his team mate Izzy Atkin in yesterday’s ladies’ competition, he was sitting in the bronze medal position with just a few skiers left to drop. Once again, the wait was agonising. But in the end it was not to be.

Nick Goepper of the US, always a threat on a pair of skis, came through with a run that was cleaner than Woodsy’s, landing himself in the silver medal position and bumping Woodsy into fourth.

“The switch triple cork 1440 octograb is a hammer of such magnitude it would put Mjolnir to shame.”

“Fourth isn’t that great, it definitely sucks,” said Woodsy afterwards. “You’re so close to the action.” But while he was disappointed “results-wise” he was proud of the way he’d skied, and rightly so.