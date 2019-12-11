OK. OK. OK. OK. OK. OK. It really feels like I might never blink again. Going to Google whether ‘never blinking again’ is a real medical condition straight after this, and all because I watched what surely must constitute one of the most jaw-dropping ski trailers ever released.

After almost two years of filming in some of the world’s gnarliest mountain ranges, Red Bull Films have released the much-anticipated trailer for ‘La Liste: Everything Or Nothing’. And, in case you hadn’t realised from that introduction, we are very much into it.

“The film will look at whether it’s possible to translate ferociously fast and fluid skiing onto the planet’s 6,000m peaks”

Made in partnership with award-winning filmmakers Sherpas Cinema, starring your main men Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten, and featuring interviews with Jimmy Chin, Jeremy Jones, and Sylvain Saudan, the film will look at whether it’s possible to translate ferociously fast and fluid skiing onto the planet’s 6,000m peaks (in The Andes, The Karakoram and, of course, The Himalaya).

Following the classic Hollywood approach to sequels, ‘La Liste: Everything or Nothing’, which follows on from the original ‘La Liste’ film, is going down the bigger and better route (with presumably more explosions and a cameo from ‘insert name of Hollywood A-lister’ thrown in for good measure).

The film is scheduled for release in Fall 2020. Until then, maybe just watch this trailer on a loop and bask in its magnificence like a skiing-enthused basking shark. Are we hyped? Err… yeah. Just a bit.

Screenshot: YouTube (Red Bull Snow)

