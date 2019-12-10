From Tewkesbury To Olympic Gold | The Sarah Hoefflin Interview

Sarah found time to chat with us, to discuss that British upbringing, how she first found herself in the park and what’s on offer for ladies looking to get into freestyle.

It would be cool if we could just start about hearing about your upbringing



So I was born in Geneva and lived just outside of Geneva until I was twelve years old. Then my step dad’s job moved us all to the UK. I can just remember the day. We were at a restaurant when my mum and step dad just said ‘Next year we’re moving, you’re going to start school in Tewkesbury’.

You’re obviously Swiss, but is there any sort of affiliation to Britain at all?



Yeah, I’m actually going back to the UK this Tuesday, my younger brother still lives there. I mean, we grew up there and all our friends are from England and all of my uni friends live in London now so I do try to go back as much as I can.

I don’t know, it definitely feels like home. My boyfriend is from London, so it’s definitely close to my heart. I kind of feel half British, even though I’m not. My grandmother is British, so there is that in the family. It’s really cool and I love going back and I just miss it. I think it’s cool, you know? When you grow up somewhere as a teenager, living there for 12 or 13 years, it definitely feels like home.

And it was during your time at Cardiff Uni that you really got into the freestyle side of skiing?

Yeah, so I mean I always loved skiing when I was a kid, but I was never part of a club when I was young, When I was in Geneva, I didn’t really have mountains near, you had to travel, although it’s not that far away. This meant I was never part of a ski club or anything, I just went skiing with my family at the weekend.

It wasn’t until I got to university I remember I went on the university ski trip. My older brother went to Bristol university and he was the one that said ‘You have to go on the uni ski trip’, he was like ‘It’s so much fun, it’s the coolest thing ever, but you have to book it like on the day that they release the tickets as it usually sells out within a couple of hours’ and I just remember being there on the day, just refreshing it until they opened it up. I must’ve been the first one that signed up to that ski trip.

I just remember it was the first time that I skied through a park and I met a bunch of British skiers who love skiing. I would say that it was the Brits who got me into skiing, not the Swiss. When you don’t have something, you just want to do it more. My friends from uni were just so into it, they loved it and it was the first time I met people that were so positive about what I first thought was ‘my sport’ because I was like ‘I’m Swiss, this is my sport’.

These images were titled ‘Tignes 2011 Gaper’ – Sarah’s words, not mine

Do you feel like those uni days stood you in good stead when you moved to the Alps and really started to focus on freestyle?

I think completely, but more in terms with actually finding a passion in the sport, because I definitely wasn’t good at skiing at that point. And you know, the few dry slope sessions that we did a couple of times of year didn’t help that much. Because I didn’t ski that much, you would just get injured all the time.

So it was pretty stupid, but it definitely made me think ‘This is really cool’. It was all my friends from the ski club who taught me about ski seasons. Since I never got into medical school, I just wanted to go off and do a ski season as I’d just heard how cool it was and I’d just found a really cool job that a friend had sorted out for me, so yeah, that’s why I moved out to Tignes and just hung out in the park which I thought was really cool.

Nice one, so what were you doing out in Tignes?



I worked for Ben’s Bus. It was such a fun job. I was a rep and a manager, so I got loads of hours which tied me over for the whole season. And yeah, it was just really cool, working twice a week – Saturdays and some Sundays – and I actually made more money than some people who were working in chalets 5-6 days per week. I just skied every single day.

The next season, I went to do a season in Meribel and there I was like so into it, like I could feel that I was progressing pretty fast. I used to wake up at like seven in the morning. I’d put my alarm on for seven and I’d catch a bus to go up to Mottaret, no… two buses ’cause it was faster than catching the gondola up to Mottaret.

So two buses, up to Mottaret and make my way straight to Val Thorens, cause the laps are so much faster and the park is so good and I literally went almost every single day, I was either there or in the park in Meribel.

Ah cool. So you’d say that those two years is where your skiing really started to progress?



Yeah, I mean it was just two ski seasons. I don’t know, it just makes a big difference when you ski everyday, all the time. I mean before that, I was just skiing every now and then, I was still at uni in Cardiff, so it’s not like I was part of a club, or could ski every single weekend.

But yeah, being in the mountains and having a job only at weekends, you have a pretty privileged lifestyle that allows you to just go and ski as much as you want.

You’re obviously featured in Faction’s X Segment (which was awesome by the way), what does this segment represent for you and what were you trying to achieve with it?

It’s showing the progression in women’s freeskiing and I think we did manage to showcase that to a pretty good level. We definitely did manage to show all of our tricks and I think it’s cool because it means that we can always do better, it’s not like this is all we can do.

It was just super important for us to just show the world that the girls are getting really good and it was so much fun to film, it was all of our first run at filming a segment, so it was definitely quite difficult, but it was so much fun and I would absolutely do it again.

I think it’s cool. It’s one of the only park segments, with five or six girls who are at the top level just showing what they can do. It was really cool and I think everybody liked it.

You talk about that progression. Is that a progression in tricks, or is it a progression of simply more women getting into the sport? Or is it a bit of both?

Definitely both, but it’s more in what we wanted to show which was the progression and the level of skiing, so tricks, more grabs, more variety and more style.