Why we chose the Look Pivot 14: Reliable, high performance, safe

Weight per binding: 1,115g

Release Value: 5 – 14

Brake Sizes: 95 & 115 mm

Heel Adjustment: 6 mm (+/-)

Price: £247

Look were the first – and still remain one of the only – ski binding manufacturers who incorporated a turntable heel design in an effort to promote a smooth release in their Pivot binding range of ski bindings. The Look Pivot soon became a cult classic amongst those in the know. This, the Look Pivot 14, sits at the centre of the Pivot series.

Look Pivot 14 Build

So the first thing of note is, of course, those beautifully constructed pivoting heels – it really is one of those “why didn’t I think of that?” inventions. Featuring a – you guessed it – pivoting heel piece that’s able to swivel around the axis of your lower leg, the turntable heel boasts best in class elastic travel that’ll help to prevent any unwanted pre-release.

Further boosting the Look Pivot 14’s heel performance is that giant heel lever (that definitely doesn’t resemble a sexual device in anyway whatsoever), which is sporting a huge spring in it – all of which provide you with a reassuring ‘THUNK’ as you step into the binding (once you’re clicked into this heel, you know it’s not going to let you down).

At the front (toe) end of the binding, you’ve got Look’s ‘Full Action’ toe piece that claims to deliver “best-in-class retention and release and increased coupling strength”. While it’s not sporting the fully metal build of its freeride-focused Look Pivot 18 family member, the toe on the Pivot 14 still remains solidly built.