Skiing

Look Pivot 14 Bindings 2020 – 2021 | Review

The classic Look Pivot lives on, now with a sweet retro colourway

Why we chose the Look Pivot 14: Reliable, high performance, safe 

Weight per binding: 1,115g
Release Value: 5 – 14
Brake Sizes: 95  & 115 mm
Heel Adjustment: 6 mm (+/-)
Price: £247

Look were the first – and still remain one of the only – ski binding manufacturers who incorporated a turntable heel design in an effort to promote a smooth release in their Pivot binding range of ski bindings. The Look Pivot soon became a cult classic amongst those in the know. This, the Look Pivot 14, sits at the centre of the Pivot series.

Look Pivot 14 Build

So the first thing of note is, of course, those beautifully constructed pivoting heels – it really is one of those “why didn’t I think of that?” inventions. Featuring a – you guessed it – pivoting heel piece that’s able to swivel around the axis of your lower leg, the turntable heel boasts best in class elastic travel that’ll help to prevent any unwanted pre-release.

Further boosting the Look Pivot 14’s heel performance is that giant heel lever (that definitely doesn’t resemble a sexual device in anyway whatsoever), which is sporting a huge spring in it – all of which provide you with a reassuring ‘THUNK’ as you step into the binding (once you’re clicked into this heel, you know it’s not going to let you down).

At the front (toe) end of the binding, you’ve got Look’s ‘Full Action’ toe piece that claims to deliver “best-in-class retention and release and increased coupling strength”. While it’s not sporting the fully metal build of its freeride-focused Look Pivot 18 family member, the toe on the Pivot 14 still remains solidly built.

All of this adds up to create one of the largest ranges of elastic travel found on a ski binding, with up to 45 mm of elastic travel (45 in the heel and 28 in the toe). Elastic travel goes a long way in keeping your foot in the binding through the inevitable knocks and bumps (and the odd cliff drop, of course).

“Once you’re clicked into this heel, you know it’s not going to let you down”

Considering the Pivot 14 features a multi directional release (both the heel and toe release laterally), you’ll begin to understand the levels of  safety these bindings are able to offer.

All of this translates onto the mountain as an extremely reliable – and most importantly safe – ski binding. For example, if you glance your ski off a rock, instead of releasing and potentially leaving you skiless on a steep slope, the Look 14 will attempt to bring your boot back to centre in the binding, as long as it’s safe to do so (based on your DIN setting). If the force is too strong then the binding will, theoretically, release both in the toe and heel – giving you a smooth release which, most importantly, protects those precious knees of yours.

Who Is The Look Pivot 14 For?

The Look Pivot 14 is a binding for anyone who puts safe release at the top of their ski binding feature list – and that, in all honestly should be every potential binding customer really. If you plan on spending all of your time in the resort then the Look Pivot 14 is a tried, tested, and proven way of constructing a safe and reliable binding.

What Is The Look Pivot 14 Good At?

Safety: 9/10
Durability: 7/10
Performance: 8/10

