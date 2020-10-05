Why we chose the Armada Warden 13: Versatile, reliable, safe
Weight per binding: 1,132g
Release Value: 4 – 14
Brake Sizes: 90, 105, 115 & 130 mm
Heel Adjustment: 28 mm
Price: £200
It’s fair to say that the Armada Warden 13 can now be considered as the ‘OG’ of multi-norm certified (MNC) bindings. Being released at a similar time as the now discontinued Marker Lord, the Armada Warden was one of the first bindings that catered for a wide range of boot sole certifications; from frictionless alpine units, to heavily rubberised touring soles.
In making a binding with a versatile sole acceptance like the Warden 13, Armada have brought safety to those who like to ski alpine bindings in their touring boots – the most notable of this group being ski patrollers. But, these bindings aren’t just developed for the team in red, they’re also ideal if you’re looking to access terrain that requires a touring boot (such as long boot packs and rocky scrambles), yet still keep the full performance of an alpine binding.
Armada Warden 13 Build
The Atomic Warden 13 features a bombproof construction, with aluminium used in critical parts of both the toe and heel – similar to that of the STH2 13. The toe features a construction that’s built directly into its platform to help promote direct power transfer, while XL to wings have been added in, providing a large surface area on the toe welt of your boot, helping to increase power transmission
