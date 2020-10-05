Armada Warden MNC 13 Bindings 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Armada Warden MNC 13 Bindings 2020 – 2021 | Review

Alpine performance with touring boot compatibility, the Armada Warden 13 is going to be a great ski binding for many

Why we chose the Armada Warden 13: Versatile, reliable, safe 

Weight per binding: 1,132g
Release Value: 4 – 14
Brake Sizes: 90, 105, 115 & 130 mm
Heel Adjustment: 28 mm
Price: £200

It’s fair to say that the Armada Warden 13 can now be considered as the ‘OG’ of multi-norm certified (MNC) bindings. Being released at a similar time as the now discontinued Marker Lord, the Armada Warden was one of the first bindings that catered for a wide range of boot sole certifications; from frictionless alpine units, to heavily rubberised touring soles.

In making a binding with a versatile sole acceptance like the Warden 13, Armada have brought safety to those who like to ski alpine bindings in their touring boots – the most notable of this group being ski patrollers. But, these bindings aren’t just developed for the team in red, they’re also ideal if you’re looking to access terrain that requires a touring boot (such as long boot packs and rocky scrambles), yet still keep the full performance of an alpine binding.

“They’re ideal if you’re looking to access terrain that requires a touring boot”

Armada Warden 13 Build

The Atomic Warden 13 features a bombproof construction, with aluminium used in critical parts of both the toe and heel – similar to that of the STH2 13. The toe features a construction that’s built directly into its platform to help promote direct power transfer, while XL to wings have been added in, providing a large surface area on the toe welt of your boot, helping to increase power transmission

On the heels, a large progressive transfer pad and a wider platform has been adopted to further improve that power transmission, while also making this a binding that’ll happily be drilled onto a pair of wider planks.

Where aluminium hasn’t been used, Atomic have opted for a lightweight plastic that’s been reinforced with fibre-glass – keeping the Warden lightweight and durable, yet strong where it’s needed most.

And of course, the AFD can be moved up and down (like on on the Armada Shift MNC 10) in order to cater for the varying height of both alpine and touring boots. This AFD also moves horizontally in order to help reduce unwanted friction when you do come to release from this binding.

Who Is The Armada Warden MNC 13 For?

Given its range of boot compatibility, the Armada Warden 13 is going to be suitable for those of you who are frequently switching between their alpine and touring boots.

“If you like the power and reliability of the classic STH2 … then the Armada Warden 13 is going to be the binding for you”

If you like the power and reliability of the classic STH2, yet always wished you could use your fully rockered touring boots (like the Salomon S/Lab MTN) in your alpine bindings, then the Armada Warden is going to be the binding for you. Although this may sound like a small niche of skiers on the mountain, we’d be happy to bet that the majority of skiers in resorts would rather hike for their turns than invest in a full on touring set up – making this binding an ideal choice.

What Is The Armada Warden MNC 13 Good At?

Versatility: 8/10
Power: 8/10
Reliability: 8/10

Topics:

Armada Ski 100 2020/21 Ski Bindings

