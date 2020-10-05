On the heels, a large progressive transfer pad and a wider platform has been adopted to further improve that power transmission, while also making this a binding that’ll happily be drilled onto a pair of wider planks.

Where aluminium hasn’t been used, Atomic have opted for a lightweight plastic that’s been reinforced with fibre-glass – keeping the Warden lightweight and durable, yet strong where it’s needed most.

And of course, the AFD can be moved up and down (like on on the Armada Shift MNC 10) in order to cater for the varying height of both alpine and touring boots. This AFD also moves horizontally in order to help reduce unwanted friction when you do come to release from this binding.

Who Is The Armada Warden MNC 13 For?

Given its range of boot compatibility, the Armada Warden 13 is going to be suitable for those of you who are frequently switching between their alpine and touring boots.

“If you like the power and reliability of the classic STH2 … then the Armada Warden 13 is going to be the binding for you”

If you like the power and reliability of the classic STH2, yet always wished you could use your fully rockered touring boots (like the Salomon S/Lab MTN) in your alpine bindings, then the Armada Warden is going to be the binding for you. Although this may sound like a small niche of skiers on the mountain, we’d be happy to bet that the majority of skiers in resorts would rather hike for their turns than invest in a full on touring set up – making this binding an ideal choice.

What Is The Armada Warden MNC 13 Good At?

Versatility: 8/10

Power: 8/10

Reliability: 8/10

