Why we chose the Marker Jester 16 ID: Reliable, powerful, safe

Weight per binding: 1,070 g

Release Value: 6 – 16

Brake Sizes: 90, 100, 110 & 120 mm

Heel Adjustment: 20 mm

Price: £255

From its inception ten years ago, the Jester family of ski bindings has become a firm favourite of many in the ski industry – with athletes, with instructors, and with everyone in between. This has been thanks to its reliable build, versatile DIN range, and a fair few features in some hit ski movies. The Jester 16 ID remains relatively unchanged from that super reliable Jester of 2010. If it ain’t broke, then why fix it?

Marker Jester 16 ID Build

While the design remains unchanged, Marker has refined the construction of the Jester 16 ID to make it even more bombproof than its predecessor. First up is the new magnesium sections used to construct both the toe wings and the heel housing. This magnesium build in turn reduces weight while beefing up the stiffness of the binding a little.

If you’re someone who loves to trash your bindings by cracking your ski boot off the top of the (usually) fragile plastic top of your toe unit, you’ll love the all-new anti ice rail found on the Jester 16 ID. As the name suggests, the anti ice rail has been designed to take punishment from your boot sole and, in doing so, gives you a place to scrape any unwanted snow from your boot soles before stepping in – no more scuffed toe units. Winner.