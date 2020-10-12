Marker Jester 16 ID Ski Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Marker Jester 16 ID Ski Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review

Combining a bombproof construction with direct power transfer, the Marker Jester 16 ID is a tough one to beat

Why we chose the Marker Jester 16 ID: Reliable, powerful, safe

Weight per binding: 1,070 g
Release Value: 6 – 16
Brake Sizes: 90, 100, 110 & 120 mm
Heel Adjustment: 20 mm
Price: £255

From its inception ten years ago, the Jester family of ski bindings has become a firm favourite of many in the ski industry – with athletes, with instructors, and with everyone in between. This has been thanks to its reliable build, versatile DIN range, and a fair few features in some hit ski movies. The Jester 16 ID remains relatively unchanged from that super reliable Jester of 2010. If it ain’t broke, then why fix it?

Marker Jester 16 ID Build

While the design remains unchanged, Marker has refined the construction of the Jester 16 ID to make it even more bombproof than its predecessor. First up is the new magnesium sections used to construct both the toe wings and the heel housing. This magnesium build in turn reduces weight while beefing up the stiffness of the binding a little.

“If it ain’t broke, then why fix it?”

If you’re someone who loves to trash your bindings by cracking your ski boot off the top of the (usually) fragile plastic top of your toe unit, you’ll love the all-new anti ice rail found on the Jester 16 ID. As the name suggests, the anti ice rail has been designed to take punishment from your boot sole and, in doing so, gives you a place to scrape any unwanted snow from your boot soles before stepping in – no more scuffed toe units. Winner.

Just like with many other freeride/freestyle focused bindings on the market right now, the Marker Jester 16 ID has a gliding AFD which has been designed to reduce any unwanted friction that can build up. The sliding AFD moves horizontally as the boot toe releases from the binding, keeping your DIN setting precise and predictable.

This AFD can also be adjusted to move up and down, giving it room to fit alpine (ISO 5355), touring (ISO 9523) and GripWalk boot sole units (covering pretty much every boot you’d like to use with this binding).

“This AFD can also be adjusted to move up and down … covering pretty much every boot”

Who Is The Marker Jester 16 ID For?

Featuring an impressively large DIN rating ranging from 6 to 16, the Jester is going to be suitable for a huge range of skiers on the mountain (from 60 kg upwards). Having done the rounds on thousands of skis in its ten year history, the Jester family has proven its worth with freeride and freestyle skiers around the planet. It really is hard to beat the energy transmission, retention, and general bombproof construction of the Jester 16.

What Is The Marker Jester 16 ID Good At?

Durability: 9/10
Reliability: 9/10
Power Transmission: 9/10

