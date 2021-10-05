Mons Royale Cascade Baselayer Set | Review

Why we chose the Mons Royale Cascade base layers: Made from a natural, more environmentally-friendly, performance material. This base layer set is comfortable to wear, will keep you warm, looks stylish and makes getting active feel effortless.
Price (1/4 Zip): $140
Price (Leggings): €100
“We are for people and the planet,” says Mons Royale co-founder and CEO Hamish Acland. As an elevator pitch for the brand’s environmental credentials, it’s arguably a pretty generic one; the kind of sentence that countless outdoor gear manufacturers like to put out there in a ‘You don’t need to worry about us. We’re sound’ type way. When it comes to Mons Royale though, there’s genuine substance to these words. They’re a brand that, in short, practise what they preach.
“Mons Royale are masters at cooking up high-performance merino apparel”
Born out of the mountains of New Zealand, Mons Royale are masters at cooking up high-performance merino apparel. They do this in an ethical and environmental way. As a brand, they’re big believers in inspiring and enabling people to get out there and enjoy the mountains through action and adventure sports. They’re champions for the idea that if people become passionate about a sport they’re more likely to become an active participant in trying to protect the environment where that sport takes place.
Mons Royale’s use of natural performance materials is a clear, and effective, way to take a negative impact on the planet out of the equation. They’re a brand that produce genuinely excellent, eco-conscious, gear for wintry mountain adventures. See below for some very good Mons Royale items we’ve decided to include in this year’s Ski 100.
