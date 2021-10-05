Mons Royale Cascade Baselayer Set | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Mons Royale Cascade Baselayer Set | Review

Mons are back with another high-performance base layer set that doesn't cost the earth

Why we chose the Mons Royale Cascade base layers: Made from a natural, more environmentally-friendly, performance material. This base layer set is comfortable to wear, will keep you warm, looks stylish and makes getting active feel effortless.

Price (1/4 Zip): $140

BUY HERE

Price (Leggings): €100

BUY HERE

“We are for people and the planet,” says Mons Royale co-founder and CEO Hamish Acland. As an elevator pitch for the brand’s environmental credentials, it’s arguably a pretty generic one; the kind of sentence that countless outdoor gear manufacturers like to put out there in a ‘You don’t need to worry about us. We’re sound’ type way. When it comes to Mons Royale though, there’s genuine substance to these words. They’re a brand that, in short, practise what they preach. 

“Mons Royale are masters at cooking up high-performance merino apparel”

Born out of the mountains of New Zealand, Mons Royale are masters at cooking up high-performance merino apparel. They do this in an ethical and environmental way. As a brand, they’re big believers in inspiring and enabling people to get out there and enjoy the mountains through action and adventure sports. They’re champions for the idea that if people become passionate about a sport they’re more likely to become an active participant in trying to protect the environment where that sport takes place. 

Mons Royale’s use of natural performance materials is a clear, and effective, way to take a negative impact on the planet out of the equation. They’re a brand that produce genuinely excellent, eco-conscious, gear for wintry mountain adventures. See below for some very good Mons Royale items we’ve decided to include in this year’s Ski 100.

Mons Royale Cascade ¼ Zip

For your torso, look no further than the Cascade ¼ Zip. The Merino Flex 200 used here offers all the natural warmth of Merino with a 4-way stretch to make for a liberating, and freedom-enhancing, active fit. Merino Flex 200 breaks down in the following way: 81% Wool (Merino), 12% Nylon, and 7% Elastane. In terms of key characteristics, it manages to be breathable, elastic, and insulated at the same time. 

“It manages to be breathable, elastic, and insulated at the same time”

The thumb loops here help to optimise the fit, and keep things where you want them when you’re on the move. The product has a ¼ zip and has been designed to keep its shape over long periods of usage. 

Skiers, snowboarders, and ski touring types – if you need a high quality base layer, one that brings reassuring warmth and sporty functionality to your cold-season mountain adventures, look no further. 

Also, less important but still worth mentioning, the Rosin Motion colourway looks class.

Mons Royale Cascade ¾ Legging

Made to move about and get active while wearing, why not match up your Mons Royale Cascade ¼ Zip with the Mons Royale Cascade ¾ Legging? Apart from the fact that technically speaking they complement each other nicely, there’s also just a lot to be said for teaming up that excellent Rosin Motion colourway on your torso with the same pattern on your legs. Base layers aren’t primarily about style but Mons Royale do know how to deliver on that score as well and, to be fair, we actually think that’s pretty cool.

“Pair up this base layer combo and you’ve got the perfect foundations to build an epic ski touring adventure upon”

What else do you need to know? Apart from the fact that this merino wool product will keep your legs warm, you mean? Well, it’s got flat locked seams to prevent friction and enhance comfort – so there’s that. What else? There’s also the same Merino Flex blend here as in the Cascade ¼ Zip top featured above meaning these leggings will stretch and move with you as you move about in the mountains. Nice one.

Pair up this base layer combo and you’ve got the perfect foundations to build an epic ski touring adventure upon. Mons Royale are like the postman, they always deliver.

 

You May Also Like

Mons Royale Temple Tech LS And Shaun-Off Leggings | Review

Mons Royale Cornice LS Top And Christy Legging | Review

Share

Topics:

Mons Royale

Related Articles

Skiing

Faction Agent 3.0X | Review

The widest ski in Factions touring ski lineup, the Agent 3.0X provides a great blend of performance and low weight

Faction Agent 3.0X Women’s Touring Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Armada ARW 106 UL | Review

The Armada Reliance is a powerful women's all-mountain ski that sits in the centre of the quiver

Armada Reliance 92 Ti Women’s All-Mountain Skis 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Armada ARW 106 UL | Review

The Armada ARW 106 UL offers a playful ride for women who want to shred the entire mountain

Armada ARW 106 UL Women’s All-Mountain Skis 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

K2 Poacher | Review

The K2 Poacher is the go-to freestyle ski for athletes and freestyle enthusiasts alike

K2 Poacher Freestyle Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Volkl M6 Mantra | Review

The Mantra lives on in this classic – and now updated – all-mountain shape

Volkl M6 Mantra All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Scott Scrapper 95 | Review

The Scott Scrapper 95 brights lightweight power in an all-mountain package

Scott Scrapper 95 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production