Mons Royale Cascade Baselayer Set | Review

Mons Royale Cascade ¼ Zip

For your torso, look no further than the Cascade ¼ Zip. The Merino Flex 200 used here offers all the natural warmth of Merino with a 4-way stretch to make for a liberating, and freedom-enhancing, active fit. Merino Flex 200 breaks down in the following way: 81% Wool (Merino), 12% Nylon, and 7% Elastane. In terms of key characteristics, it manages to be breathable, elastic, and insulated at the same time.

The thumb loops here help to optimise the fit, and keep things where you want them when you’re on the move. The product has a ¼ zip and has been designed to keep its shape over long periods of usage.

Skiers, snowboarders, and ski touring types – if you need a high quality base layer, one that brings reassuring warmth and sporty functionality to your cold-season mountain adventures, look no further.

Also, less important but still worth mentioning, the Rosin Motion colourway looks class.

Mons Royale Cascade ¾ Legging

Made to move about and get active while wearing, why not match up your Mons Royale Cascade ¼ Zip with the Mons Royale Cascade ¾ Legging? Apart from the fact that technically speaking they complement each other nicely, there’s also just a lot to be said for teaming up that excellent Rosin Motion colourway on your torso with the same pattern on your legs. Base layers aren’t primarily about style but Mons Royale do know how to deliver on that score as well and, to be fair, we actually think that’s pretty cool.

What else do you need to know? Apart from the fact that this merino wool product will keep your legs warm, you mean? Well, it’s got flat locked seams to prevent friction and enhance comfort – so there’s that. What else? There’s also the same Merino Flex blend here as in the Cascade ¼ Zip top featured above meaning these leggings will stretch and move with you as you move about in the mountains. Nice one.

Pair up this base layer combo and you’ve got the perfect foundations to build an epic ski touring adventure upon. Mons Royale are like the postman, they always deliver.

