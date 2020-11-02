Mons Royale Cornice LS Top And Christy Legging | Review - Mpora

Mons Royale Cornice LS Top And Christy Legging | Review

New Zealand company Mons Royale have delivered the merino baselayer goods once again

Why We Chose The Mons Royale Cornice LS Top & Mons Royale Christy Legging: Ethically-produced, odour control properties, stylish and comfortable.

Down under, the Kiwis and Aussies are known for their high quality Merino wool. With brands like Mons Royale and Icebreaker leading the charge in the Merino baselayer market.

Mons was born 10 years ago out of a Pro Freerider’s realisation that there was a gap in the market for technical high quality base layers that could still be worn down the pub and off the ski hill (whilst still keeping your street cred up). The Cornice LS Top is no exception, coming in three colour combos; stealthy black, cool mint and ‘every ladies favourite’ – pink – of course.

Materials And Features

The Cornice LS Top is 100% Merino, a natural fibre that is known for its odour control and wicking properties. This’ll be music to the ears of every ski bum out there who has limited weight allowance in their ski bag and is literally wearing all of their clothes on the plane for a six month season.

“Music to the ears of every ski bum… who has limited weight allowance in their ski bag”

The 190 grams per square meter Merino is perfect for those cold days but its lightweight qualities also keep it breathable when you’re charging hard or working up a sweat on the skintrack.

The Neck Tube provides protection on the stormy days and acts like a buff keeping unwanted drafts and precipitation out (you can pull it up over your face). Great for protecting yourself from the elements on the way to après or in replacement of a balaclava when you want to hunker down on a chairlift.

The Cornice has a relaxed longer fit in the body, dropping past your waist and the extended arm length provides coverage over your wrists. The addition of thumb loops means that even when it’s dumping Japan style out there, you can stay comfortably warm and dry (shredding all day).

Thanks to it’s relaxed fit and high neck you can wear this on it’s own as a base layer. It would also make a great midlayer if the conditions are particularly cold out, and you want to layer up.

The Christy legging are full length base layer leggings that are anything but boring and conservative. One thing the Kiwi masterminds pride themselves on is designing technical clothing without compromising on style. The Christy legging is available in five different patterns and colours, so there is something for every lady shredder. 

“The Kiwi masterminds pride themselves on… designing technical clothing without compromising on style”

Of course, you wouldn’t expect anything less. These leggings are made from 100% Merino wool. The Merino does an amazing job at responding to your body’s temperature; on cold days it will keep you warm and while its impressive wicking properties means it will keep you dry when you’re working hard too. 

Mons talk about their products being lightweight. That’s because Merino is warm without it being super heavy. You don’t have to worry about those days when it rains on the mountain, (if you’ve ever ridden in New Zealand or Scotland, you know), as Merino is insulating even when it gets wet.

Conclusion

Check out Mons’ collection if you’re looking for something that can perform as well as you on the mountain, but won’t show you up in the bar later.


 

**********

If you’re keen on buying some Mons Royale base layers, head here.

