Mons Royale Cornice LS Top And Christy Legging | Review

Why We Chose The Mons Royale Cornice LS Top & Mons Royale Christy Legging: Ethically-produced, odour control properties, stylish and comfortable.

Down under, the Kiwis and Aussies are known for their high quality Merino wool. With brands like Mons Royale and Icebreaker leading the charge in the Merino baselayer market.

Mons was born 10 years ago out of a Pro Freerider’s realisation that there was a gap in the market for technical high quality base layers that could still be worn down the pub and off the ski hill (whilst still keeping your street cred up). The Cornice LS Top is no exception, coming in three colour combos; stealthy black, cool mint and ‘every ladies favourite’ – pink – of course.

Materials And Features

The Cornice LS Top is 100% Merino, a natural fibre that is known for its odour control and wicking properties. This’ll be music to the ears of every ski bum out there who has limited weight allowance in their ski bag and is literally wearing all of their clothes on the plane for a six month season.

“Music to the ears of every ski bum… who has limited weight allowance in their ski bag”

The 190 grams per square meter Merino is perfect for those cold days but its lightweight qualities also keep it breathable when you’re charging hard or working up a sweat on the skintrack.

The Neck Tube provides protection on the stormy days and acts like a buff keeping unwanted drafts and precipitation out (you can pull it up over your face). Great for protecting yourself from the elements on the way to après or in replacement of a balaclava when you want to hunker down on a chairlift.

The Cornice has a relaxed longer fit in the body, dropping past your waist and the extended arm length provides coverage over your wrists. The addition of thumb loops means that even when it’s dumping Japan style out there, you can stay comfortably warm and dry (shredding all day).