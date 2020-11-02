Nikwax Twin Tech Wash / TX.Direct | Review

Why We Chose Nikwax Twin Tech Wash / TX.Direct: Good for the bank balance, good for sustainability, good for prolonging the life of our favourite gear. Nikwax never lets us down.

The only three inevitabilities in life are death, taxes, and Mpora / Outdoors Magic endlessly banging on about how good Nikwax is. Yes, we talk about these guys a lot but that’s because they’re great. Really great. They know how to prolong the life of gear, know how to optimise outdoor performance, and know how to maintain water-repellency and breathability. For this year’s Ski 100, we’ve included the Nikwax double act of Tech Wash and TX.Direct.

“They know how to prolong the life of gear, know how to optimise outdoor performance, and know how to maintain water-repellency”

What is Nikwax Twin Tech Wash and TX.Direct?

Tech Wash is a soap-based cleaner. Use it to clean clothing and equipment. Unlike with conventional detergents and washing powder, you won’t run the risk of damaging the Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coatings while doing so.

TX.Direct, meanwhile, adds some all important water-repellency; reviving breathability without wicking liners. This prolongs the effective lifespan of your wet-weather clothing, optimising performance in the unsheltered places where you like to spend your time.

What are the benefits of using Nikwax Tech Wash and TX.Direct?

Unlike with standard detergents, Tech Wash won’t leave behind the kind of residues that encourage ‘wetting-out’. It’ll lift out the dirt that can mask water repellency, it’s suitable for use on all fabrics (including, as the name suggests, technical textiles), and it’s easy to apply (just stick it in your washing machine’s dispenser or, alternatively, apply it by hand).