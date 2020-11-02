Nikwax Twin Tech Wash / TX.Direct | Review - Mpora

Nikwax Twin Tech Wash / TX.Direct | Review

Clean and waterproof your wet weather clothing with this extremely convenient double act

Why We Chose Nikwax Twin Tech Wash / TX.Direct: Good for the bank balance, good for sustainability, good for prolonging the life of our favourite gear. Nikwax never lets us down.

The only three inevitabilities in life are death, taxes, and Mpora / Outdoors Magic endlessly banging on about how good Nikwax is. Yes, we talk about these guys a lot but that’s because they’re great. Really great. They know how to prolong the life of gear, know how to optimise outdoor performance, and know how to maintain water-repellency and breathability. For this year’s Ski 100, we’ve included the Nikwax double act of Tech Wash and TX.Direct. 

“They know how to prolong the life of gear, know how to optimise outdoor performance, and know how to maintain water-repellency”

What is Nikwax Twin Tech Wash and TX.Direct?

Tech Wash is a soap-based cleaner. Use it to clean clothing and equipment. Unlike with conventional detergents and washing powder, you won’t run the risk of damaging the Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coatings while doing so.

TX.Direct, meanwhile, adds some all important water-repellency; reviving breathability without wicking liners. This prolongs the effective lifespan of your wet-weather clothing, optimising performance in the unsheltered places where you like to spend your time. 

 

What are the benefits of using Nikwax Tech Wash and TX.Direct?

Unlike with standard detergents, Tech Wash won’t leave behind the kind of residues that encourage ‘wetting-out’. It’ll lift out the dirt that can mask water repellency, it’s suitable for use on all fabrics (including, as the name suggests, technical textiles), and it’s easy to apply (just stick it in your washing machine’s dispenser or, alternatively, apply it by hand). 

It maintains breathability, maintains original water-repellency, and will make your gear last longer. This ‘making your gear last longer’ business isn’t just good for your wallet, it’s also good for the environment as it means you won’t be adding to a toxic culture of outerwear waste. Do it for your bank balance, sure, but also do it for this floating ball of space rock we call home. 

“Do it for your bank balance… do it for this floating ball of space rock we call home”

TX.Direct also has its benefits (obviously). Easy to apply (use it a washing machine, no tumble drying required), WaterBased (environmentally friendly, biodegradable, non-flammable, non-hazardous), fluorocarbon-free, water-repellency enhancing and breathability-reviving; TX.Direct will not affect the cosmetic appearance of your kit. Thank the sweet lord, am I right?

When to use Tech Wash and TX.Direct?

Tech Wash is for washing your gear and keeping it clean, without lowering its level of performance. You can use it six to eight times before having to reproof your gear with the appropriate Nikwax proofer. In this case, use Nikwax TX.Direct to reproof. Simples.

Conclusion

We won’t shut up about Tech Wash and TX.Direct until you’ve all bought some, and are all using it on the regular. The sooner you get some in your armoury, and start using it on your ski gear, the sooner we can… well… tell you about some other super useful Nikwax products. 

“It’s about giving the gear you’ve got some TLC”

In all seriousness, if you want to prolong the lifespan of your kit while simultaneously maintaining functionality then look no further than right here.

Don’t get us wrong, we love buying new jackets as much as the next jacket-nerd but sometimes it’s about giving the gear you’ve got some TLC rather than forking out on the fresh, never been worn, stuff.

**********

For more on Twin Tech Wash / TX. Direct, head to the Nikwax website.

Topics:

Ski 100 2020/21

