North Of Now | Sammy Carlson Shreds British Columbia

Sammy Carlson stamps his signature style on British Columbia in must watch film

Sammy Carlson’s latest work – North of Now – has just been released and believe me when I say it’s some of Sammy’s finest work. Period. With borders closed, due to the big, bad ‘Rona, Sammy hunkered down at home in Revelstoke and looked to explore his home province of British Columbia.

“Being in the mountains, that’s when I feel the most inspired,” says Sammy. “I just want to stay true to what inspires me and what gives me joy in life.”

“Skiing, boarding, surfing – it’s all fun to me”

And it sure looks like Sammy explored every nook and cranny of the interior region of BC, with everything from pillow lines to sheer alpine faces being ticked off in that iconic Sammy C style.

North of Now perfectly illustrates how Sammy has blended his two passions of skiing and surfing together with the ability to flow with the terrain, while stamping his raw, powerful and effortlessly smooth style into every line.

“I constantly remind myself to stay in the moment,” Sammy says. “You have to look outside of your everyday to stay inspired. Skiing, boarding, surfing – it’s all fun to me.”

The film was shot by Brody Jones and Danny Leblanc, and with guest appearances from Mikey Wright and Sammy’s good friends Vinzenz Keller and Yu Sasaki. Check out the whole ten minutes of North of Now below.


