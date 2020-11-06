O'Neill Star Ski Pants | Review - Mpora

O’Neill Star Ski Pants | Review

If you’re looking for an in-resort option that won’t let you down, look no further

Why We Chose The O’Neill Star Ski Pants: Reliable, functional, and plenty of colour options.

Price: £115

There’s not many brands out there that have done the whole sea to summit thing as well as O’Neill have. Founded in the early fifties by Jack O’Neill, a man who invented the wetsuit and who wore an eyepatch following a surfboard accident, they’re a brand that have climbed out of the salty Californian water and up onto dry land – evolving as they go, marching right on up into the snow-covered mountains; embracing skiing and snowboarding along the way.

For this year’s Ski 100, the first one we’ve ever done remember, we’ve decided to plump for a number of O’Neill outerwear products – including the eternally popular Star Ski Pants.

Materials

On the materials front, the Star Ski Pants have more than enough about them to do the job they’re so clearly designed to do. These things aren’t going to be winning ISPO awards anytime soon for being particularly groundbreaking or revolutionary but they are solid, reliable, and functional – something which when you get down to the cold brass tax of in-resort skiing is essentially all you really need. No gimmicks here. No gadgets either. Just a dependable pair of ski pants with a 10k / 10k waterproof and breathability rating.

Used throughout O’Neill’s adventure and snow outerwear line, O’Neill Hyperdry is a water repelling treatment that’s been applied to the Star Ski Pants. It makes them quicker drying without negatively affecting the fabric’s breathability and softness.

Let it snow. Let it rain. Let it do that sort of drizzly snow that’s not quite rain and not quite snow. Whatever happens, you will, within reason, be absolutely fine here.

Features

If all you crave in life is a pair of ski pants that’ll hold up well from ski trip to ski trip, there’s probably nothing in the world more frustrating than getting back from your week in Tignes to discover your brand new ski pants are already on the way out. Thankfully, the Star Ski Pants have what O’Neill is dubbing ‘Pant Reinforcement’. 

What this means, in short, is that the hem of the snow pant has back-up support in the form of some anti-abrasive material. We love a bit of durability, here at Mpora. Replacing stuff makes us grumpy in that very specific ‘middle-aged man being forced to walk round IKEA’ kind of way. 

What else? Well, the Star Ski Pants have ergonomically curved seams for maximum freedom of movement – meaning you can really bust some shapes on the ski slopes in these before later committing murder on the après dancefloor (guilty… as… charged). Speaking of the seams, waterproof taping has been added to them in all the critical, exposed, areas; something that’ll keep your dry and comfort when you’re mucking about within the resort boundaries.

You can optimise the fit of these, thanks to the easy-to-use adjustable velcro straps on the waistband. The connector system, meanwhile, is a nice touch for anyone looking to join their pants up with their jacket. An absolute boss move, quite frankly.

The Star Ski Pants come in a range of colours: ‘Neon Flame’, ‘Skylight’, ‘Bridal Rose’, ‘Black Out’, ‘Scale’ and ‘Forest Night’. 

Conclusion

As Mpora’s resident ski nerd Jordan Tiernan put it, “these things look a bit like some of the pants in SSX Tricky.” 

He’s got a point, to be fair.

