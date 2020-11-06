O’Neill Star Ski Pants | Review

Why We Chose The O’Neill Star Ski Pants: Reliable, functional, and plenty of colour options.

Price: £115

There’s not many brands out there that have done the whole sea to summit thing as well as O’Neill have. Founded in the early fifties by Jack O’Neill, a man who invented the wetsuit and who wore an eyepatch following a surfboard accident, they’re a brand that have climbed out of the salty Californian water and up onto dry land – evolving as they go, marching right on up into the snow-covered mountains; embracing skiing and snowboarding along the way.

For this year’s Ski 100, the first one we’ve ever done remember, we’ve decided to plump for a number of O’Neill outerwear products – including the eternally popular Star Ski Pants.

Materials

On the materials front, the Star Ski Pants have more than enough about them to do the job they’re so clearly designed to do. These things aren’t going to be winning ISPO awards anytime soon for being particularly groundbreaking or revolutionary but they are solid, reliable, and functional – something which when you get down to the cold brass tax of in-resort skiing is essentially all you really need. No gimmicks here. No gadgets either. Just a dependable pair of ski pants with a 10k / 10k waterproof and breathability rating.

Used throughout O’Neill’s adventure and snow outerwear line, O’Neill Hyperdry is a water repelling treatment that’s been applied to the Star Ski Pants. It makes them quicker drying without negatively affecting the fabric’s breathability and softness.

Let it snow. Let it rain. Let it do that sort of drizzly snow that’s not quite rain and not quite snow. Whatever happens, you will, within reason, be absolutely fine here.