Patagonia PowSlayer Pants | Review

Why We Chose The Patagonia PowSlayer Pants: Sustainable, lightweight, and protective.

Price: £470

Remember that time you were 14-years-old, and decided it’d be cool if you – a kid who’d been on one school ski trip in your entire life – had a ski-focused nickname. Were you drunk on alcopops at the time? Stoned on oregano? Who can possibly say? What we do know, as a matter of historical record, is that you stood in front of the bathroom mirror and said quietly to yourself “Are you a PowSlayer? I don’t see anyone else here so you must be a PowSlayer.”

What you didn’t know at the time is that someone from Patagonia’s ‘R and D’ team was walking past the bathroom, and overheard the words you uttered. Many years later, Patagonia served up the PowSlayer Jacket and PowSlayer Pants. Just like the excellent jacket, the equally excellent pants are lightweight and optimised for backcountry touring.

Materials

The PowSlayer Pants utilises a 3-layer, 40-denier 100% recycled nylon plain-weave Gore-Tex Pro shell fabric with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish. This shell fabric is extremely protective – shielding the wearer with its highly waterproof and windproof nature. It’s also durable and breathable, meaning you can get out and get active safely in the knowledge that your outerwear isn’t going to get shredded like a paper plane in a samurai’s dojo and / or overheat you like it’s summer and you’re in a sauna.

You might have noticed in the paragraph above that the PowSlayer Pants uses 100% recycled nylon. From an environmental and sustainable perspective, it literally doesn’t get better than that on the nylon front. Of course, Patagonia are well known for leading the way on ‘being green’ but even by their lofty standards we think this is an eco-commitment that’s worth celebrating as much as possible. Great work, Pattie G. Hopefully all brands can follow suit in the years ahead.

The Patagonia PowSlayer Pants are also Fair Trade Certified sewn.