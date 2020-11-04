Patagonia Upstride Pants | Review - Mpora

Patagonia Upstride Pants | Review

If you love ascending the mountains on skis, get yourself some pants that love it too

Why We Chose The Patagonia Upstride Jacket: 100% recycled, stretchy, breathable.

Price: £220

Patagonia are good, aren’t they? Whether it’s their activism you’re into, their environmental approach, or the quality of the gear they produce – there’s no denying that the big Pattie G are a brand that, far more often than not, put themselves front and centre for nice reasons.

When it comes to putting yourself front and centre in the backcountry, be sure to take a step in the right direction with the Patagonia Upstride Pants. They’re made to excel on those long, tiring, ski touring days when the weather’s set and you’re primed and ready to go.

Materials

100% recycled polyester stretch-knit face bonded to an embossed polyester backer, with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish. Sounds alright that, doesn’t it? Sounds decent. This fabric, as well as being highly breathable and having good moisture management properties, ticks one of the biggest sustainability boxes of all with that 100% recycled stat. Hopefully, we’re getting closer to the stage where all new ski outerwear can boast such a percentage. Here’s to hoping. Here’s to dreaming.

The stretchy and breathable nature of these pants makes them ideal for ski tourers who tend to move their bodies more, and work up more of a sweat on the mountain. Yes, no, sit down Aunt Sheila. We see you there, getting on the chairlift, doing one blue run and then calling it a day. These pants aren’t for you.

Fair Trade Certified sewn, the Upstride Pants are part of Patagonia’s effort to ensure that workers in the factories receive a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s labour. Good news for ethical, sound, people who don’t like the idea of having their clothes put together by an exploited workforce.

Features

Pockets? Yes, it’s got them. Two secure ones where you’d expect them, on the hip, and a bonus high-thigh cargo pocket for storing your miscellaneous bits and bobs. If you’re anything like us, you’ll be packing a Yorkie Raisin ‘n’ Biscuit in there (don’t let us tell you what to do, mind, it’s your pocket).

The customisable waist design, featuring a soft and stretchy waistband with belt loops and OppoSet adjustment, will appeal to hard-working ski tourers who need a comfy fit more than most. Refining the fit, and making those pre-touring tweaks which have naturally become part of your regime, is a piece of cake here.

Down by your ski boots, the gaiters here will do a a great job of keeping out any unwanted snow while the tough scuff guards will protect the inside leg and bottom hem. There’s also a nicely implemented three-setting snap adjustment, and zipper at the bottom cuffs.

The Upstride Pants are available in ‘Andes Blue’ and ‘Black’.

Conclusion

Pair these with the Patagonia Upstride Jacket, and you’re looking at a result so winning it absolutely will not need to go to the American Supreme Court to settle the matter. A great ski pant option for ascenders of those great big snowy hills we call mountains.

