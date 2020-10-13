Salomon S/Max 110 Ski Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Salomon S/Max 110 Ski Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review

The classic S/Max continues, this time with the more accessible flex rating of 110

Why we chose the Salomon S/Max 110: Customisable, progressive, classic 

Flex: 110
Last: 98 – 104 mm
Forward Lean: TBC
BSL: TBC
Binding Compatibility: Alpine only
Weight (per boot): 1,780 (26)
Price: £400

The Salomon X Max range of alpine ski boots has long been the go-to alpine boot for downhill-focused skiers who prefer a narrow last and heel hold. Now with these, the Salomon S/Max 110, the boot designers over at Salomon have given that fit a bit of a tweak. In doing so, they’ve improved the boots versatility without sacrificing too much performance.

Salomon S/Max 110 Build

Gone are the days of alpine boots feeling like you’ve got a pair of deep sea diving boots strapped to your feet. Thanks to Salomon making use of a thinner walled shell, the S/Max 110 comes in at a plucky weight of only 1,780 grams per boot – that’s touching on touring boot territory.

“Gone are the days of alpine boots feeling like you’ve got a pair of deep sea diving boots strapped to your feet”

You’ll come to appreciate this lack of weight when you’re looking to throw your skis into a turn, or when you’re simply bootpacking your way to that secret powder stash.

While weight has been saved, performance has been kept to an impressively high level through the use of a Polyurethane and fiberglass construction which has been reinforced with Salomon’s Coreframe construction. This use of plastics gives the S/Max a smooth flex (which can be tuned on the hill as you desire) that offers a decent amount of rebound when you’re transitioning out of the turn.

Being a Salomon boot, the PU construction can be heated for ten minutes – in your local ski shop – before slipping your foot into the boot, creating a fully customisable shell fit, on top of the heat moldable liner.

A traditional four buckle overlap construction, with a beefy 45 mm booster strap ties the whole boot together – and given this is an out and out downhill boot, the Salomon S/Max comes kitted out with alpine ISO 5355 sole units that’ll only fit into alpine bindings, but that goes without saying, really.

Salomon S/Max 110 Fit

Given the customisable nature of the S/Max, you can expect a forefoot last of 98 – 104 mm. As with previous iterations of the ‘Max’ range, the S/Max features a narrow heel pocket. This all round low volume last will be something that advanced skiers – who favour a tight and responsive fit – will get on with.

“You’re going to love the responsiveness and high energy return”

As ever with all ski boots, make sure you get your feet in these before you commit your hard earned cash as some skiers may not get on with that narrow fit (there’s always the wider S/Max if you don’t).

Being part of Salomon’s ‘Max’ family of boots, we were certain this boot would perform just like its previous family members before we even put our foot in them. And, we’re happy to report that the S/Max 110 performs exactly as intended. If your foot is suitable for that low volume Max fit, then you’re going to love the responsiveness and high energy return that the S/Max 110 is able to offer.

Being a 110 flex rating boot, they’re going to be suitable for lightweight advanced skiers who appreciate a lightweight boot that’s able to remain poised and agile from turn to turn. 

What Is The Salomon S/Max 110 Good At?

Weight: 8/10
Energy Return: 8/10
Versatile Fit: 7/10

