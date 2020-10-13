Why we chose the Salomon S/Max 110: Customisable, progressive, classic

Flex: 110

Last: 98 – 104 mm

Forward Lean: TBC

BSL: TBC

Binding Compatibility: Alpine only

Weight (per boot): 1,780 (26)

Price: £400

The Salomon X Max range of alpine ski boots has long been the go-to alpine boot for downhill-focused skiers who prefer a narrow last and heel hold. Now with these, the Salomon S/Max 110, the boot designers over at Salomon have given that fit a bit of a tweak. In doing so, they’ve improved the boots versatility without sacrificing too much performance.

Salomon S/Max 110 Build

Gone are the days of alpine boots feeling like you’ve got a pair of deep sea diving boots strapped to your feet. Thanks to Salomon making use of a thinner walled shell, the S/Max 110 comes in at a plucky weight of only 1,780 grams per boot – that’s touching on touring boot territory.

“Gone are the days of alpine boots feeling like you’ve got a pair of deep sea diving boots strapped to your feet”

You’ll come to appreciate this lack of weight when you’re looking to throw your skis into a turn, or when you’re simply bootpacking your way to that secret powder stash.

While weight has been saved, performance has been kept to an impressively high level through the use of a Polyurethane and fiberglass construction which has been reinforced with Salomon’s Coreframe construction. This use of plastics gives the S/Max a smooth flex (which can be tuned on the hill as you desire) that offers a decent amount of rebound when you’re transitioning out of the turn.

Being a Salomon boot, the PU construction can be heated for ten minutes – in your local ski shop – before slipping your foot into the boot, creating a fully customisable shell fit, on top of the heat moldable liner.