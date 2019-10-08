Flex: 120

Last: 98 mm

Cuff Range: 47˚

Forward Lean: 15˚

BSL: 311 mm

Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings

Weight (per boot): 1570 (26.5)

Price: £500

Why we chose the Salomon S/Lab MTN: Solid performing boot, both on the skin track and the descent.

From blue to black and back to blue again – the Salomon S/Lab MTN is a bit like Conor McGregor’s puffy eyes after a few rounds with Floyd. The colour of the boots, originally released as the MTN Lab, may change year after year but one thing has stayed true throughout this time – they’re able to rip, and at an impressively low weight too (bonus points for the excellent walk mode as well).

“They’re able to rip at an impressively low weight”

Salomon haven’t updated this boot too much since its first release in 2015, but we’re surprisingly alright with that – Salomon have found a mixture of weight, touring efficiency and downhill performance that is able to work as the single boot quiver for many, yet also work as a great freeride touring specific boot for those that like to keep a few pairs in their arsenal.

The single update for the S-Lab MTN, 2019 – 2020 edition, that’s worth noting is the Custom Shell HD. Following suit with other ski manufacturers, such as Head and Atomic, the Custom Shell HD essentially means the boot’s inner workings can be contoured to your foot when it’s baked in a special oven. This is a step (sorry) in the right direction as it means touring boots can now be fitted to a wider range of feet, resulting in higher levels of comfort all-round.