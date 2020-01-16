Fries and mayonnaise, drums and bass and finally, Sam Anthamatten and Switzerland. There are some things that are just born to be together. No matter where you drop Sam his home country, he seems to be able to find his way to the most serious terrain Switzerland has to offer.

“Just the harmonious chorus of Sam tearing it down Lauterbrunnen… at Mach-Loony”

In Faction’s most recent clip, they’ve released some never–seen-before footage from the filming of their “The Collective” film. This GoPro only footage is free from any melodramatic soundtrack, just the harmonious chorus of Sam tearing it down Lauterbrunnen’s glaciers and horrifically icy steep lines at Mach-Loony before airing it off the nearest cliffs in site.

Oh, and Sam has also got Freeride World Tour rookie Andrew Pollard in tow, who’s doing a mighty fine job of keeping up with the Swiss Machine – definitely one to watch in this year’s tour.

