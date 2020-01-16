Sam Anthamatten Tearing Down Lauterbrunnen | Watch The POV Footage - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Sam Anthamatten Tearing Down Lauterbrunnen | Watch The POV Footage

"The Steepest Sh*t I've Ever Skied"

Fries and mayonnaise, drums and bass and finally, Sam Anthamatten and Switzerland. There are some things that are just born to be together. No matter where you drop Sam his home country, he seems to be able to find his way to the most serious terrain Switzerland has to offer.

“Just the harmonious chorus of Sam tearing it down Lauterbrunnen… at Mach-Loony”

In Faction’s most recent clip, they’ve released some never–seen-before footage from the filming of their “The Collective” film. This GoPro only footage is free from any melodramatic soundtrack, just the harmonious chorus of Sam tearing it down Lauterbrunnen’s glaciers and horrifically icy steep lines at Mach-Loony before airing it off the nearest cliffs in site.

Oh, and Sam has also got Freeride World Tour rookie Andrew Pollard in tow, who’s doing a mighty fine job of keeping up with the Swiss Machine – definitely one to watch in this year’s tour.

You May Also Like

From Tewkesbury To Olympic Gold | The Sarah Hoefflin Interview

From Big Mountain To Ski Mountaineering | The Leo Slemett Interview

Share

Topics:

Action Sports inspiration Skiing video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Gymnasium | Danny MacAskill In The Sports Hall

Scottish trials bike rider heads to the gym and serves up a spin class like no other

Gymnasium | Danny MacAskill Visits The Sports Hall And Gets Creative In New Edit
Mountain Biking

GoPro | Top 10 Mountain Biking Clips of 2019

The last year of the last decade witnessed some unbelievably cool mountain biking moments

GoPro | Top 10 Mountain Biking Clips of 2019
Multi Sport

Top 50 | Instagram Videos of the Year

For your viewing pleasure, here's 50 of the most popular videos we've shared in 2019

Top 50 | Best Instagram Videos of the Year
Snowboarding

MFA | The World's Most Ridiculous Film Festival

The "Oscars of the Piste" is expanding. Here's what you need to know

Mountain Film Awards | Introducing The Most Ridiculous Film Festival On The Planet
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Another week. Another five videos from the Mpora Instagram for you to get your teeth into

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Tech

The Ark | Introducing The World's Toughest Bus

This Ukrainian multi-terrain adventure bus is nails... absolute nails

The Ark | Introducing The World's Toughest Adventure Bus From Sherp
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production