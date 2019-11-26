Should I Get Ski Lessons? | Consult This Flow Chart of Truth To Find Out - Mpora

Skiing

Should I Get Ski Lessons? | Consult This Flow Chart of Truth To Find Out

It's not just the total mountain beginners who could do with a ski lesson or two

Here’s six great reasons from instruction experts SkiBro why your time on the slopes can be massively improved by booking a lesson or guide.

1) Improve / Recover Your Technique

Learn new skills that’ll make skiing/snowboarding more fun and allow you to do more stuff, and more fun stuff, on more of the mountain. Alternatively, maybe you’ve not been for a while and want a refresher to get the hang of it again. Or maybe you’ve always looked enviously at folks ripping powder or nailing tricks in the park. Get a lesson with the right instructor and that could be you!

Expand your comfort zone and learn new stuff

2) (Re)build Confidence

Maybe last time out you got hurt and want to rebuild confidence, or you’re with a group and you’re worried about holding them up. Grab a lesson.

3) Fast-track Your Knowledge of a Ski Area

Sure, you could pootle about and figure it out in your own time but why not get all the answers on day one? Answers that’ll set you up for the rest of your trip. Whether your idea of a good time is clambering up peaks to secret powder stashes, finding the best side hits in the area to hit with your mates, finding the best spot for marshmallow-whipped-cream hot choc, an under-the-radar spot for a banging lunch or an epic photo spot for the ‘gram, again – the right instructor can give you the keys to the city.

For the ‘gram

4) Stay Safe

Maybe you’re an experienced rider with season(s) under your belt, and you love to go off piste, but now you’re driving a desk in a city far from the mountains and you’re out for a week and want to get after it. Once upon a time, you were intimately aware of snow conditions in your favourite area and wouldn’t have dreamt of paying for a guide/instructor on a powder day.

“When was the last time you read the local avvy bulletin? Dug any snow pits lately?”

What about now though? When was the last time you read the local avvy bulletin? Dug any snow pits lately? Better to go with a local instructor or guide who has been out in the hills all winter and knows exactly how it is right now and get you to the best conditions. You’ll also see an area you reckoned you knew so well through new eyes and, who knows, you might even discover a new corner that was hiding under your nose the whole time.

Stay safe and find the best conditions

5) Delegate The Decision-Making

We know how it is – a group of mates together on a trip. Lots of chiefs, not many indians; every day starting with an argument about who, what, where and when. Offload that headache – let the instructor decide!

6) Get Your Mates Involved

Got mates that are new to the snow? Or, worse, an other half who thought you might want to give them some pointers? Don’t give in. Get them into a lesson or two instead, and they’ll thank you later. You’ll teach them bad habits and it’s a stressful environment if you’re not an instructor. We’ve seen more than one instance of couples losing their rag with each other on the beginner slope, when one half tries to teach the other. Leave that to a professional and save your friendship/relationship.

****

SkiBro is the platform that makes it a doddle to find and booking your ideal ski/snowboard instructor, school class or guide in resorts all across the Alps.

-1000s of top providers to compare in France, Switzerland, Austria and Italy

-Customer reviews, detailed bios and provider profile videos

-Best-price guarantee and free cancellation

-English customer support 7 days/week

-Easy booking in advance and last minute

Search ski/snowboard lessons on SkiBro

