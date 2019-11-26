Here’s six great reasons from instruction experts SkiBro why your time on the slopes can be massively improved by booking a lesson or guide.

1) Improve / Recover Your Technique

Learn new skills that’ll make skiing/snowboarding more fun and allow you to do more stuff, and more fun stuff, on more of the mountain. Alternatively, maybe you’ve not been for a while and want a refresher to get the hang of it again. Or maybe you’ve always looked enviously at folks ripping powder or nailing tricks in the park. Get a lesson with the right instructor and that could be you!

Expand your comfort zone and learn new stuff

2) (Re)build Confidence

Maybe last time out you got hurt and want to rebuild confidence, or you’re with a group and you’re worried about holding them up. Grab a lesson.

3) Fast-track Your Knowledge of a Ski Area

Sure, you could pootle about and figure it out in your own time but why not get all the answers on day one? Answers that’ll set you up for the rest of your trip. Whether your idea of a good time is clambering up peaks to secret powder stashes, finding the best side hits in the area to hit with your mates, finding the best spot for marshmallow-whipped-cream hot choc, an under-the-radar spot for a banging lunch or an epic photo spot for the ‘gram, again – the right instructor can give you the keys to the city.