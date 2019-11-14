Keep on reading, or skip straight to the end, to enter the competition…

Desperate to get out to the mountains this season, love to get your shred on in the springtime but not sure if you’ve got the Benjamins? Well you could just be in luck as we have a mega prize package on offer for one lucky winner and three friends. All you have to do is enter your deets to be in with a shot of winning!

SkiBro have teamed up with Hideout Hostel, Planks & ALPINRESORTS.com to offer an epic week of spring shredding in Morzine that includes accommodation, lessons, equipment hire and a shopping spree. So without further ado let’s get into it!

SkiBro – the platform that makes comparing & booking ski and snowboard lessons and guiding a doddle (expect instructor profile videos, customer reviews, English customer support, easy & secure online booking, best-price guarantee and free cancellation) – is offering free lessons / guiding for the four of you. Take your pick between group lessons for the full week to maximise your progression, or three morning / afternoon sessions with a private instructor or guide to fine-tune your technique or explore the monstrous Portes du Soleil area on or off piste!