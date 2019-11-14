Competition | Win an Epic Spring Shred Trip to Morzine For You and Your Crew Worth €2,500! - Mpora

Competition | Win an Epic Spring Shred Trip to Morzine For You and Your Crew Worth €2,500!

This is one seriously good prize

Keep on reading, or skip straight to the end, to enter the competition…

Desperate to get out to the mountains this season, love to get your shred on in the springtime but not sure if you’ve got the Benjamins? Well you could just be in luck as we have a mega prize package on offer for one lucky winner and three friends. All you have to do is enter your deets to be in with a shot of winning!

SkiBro have teamed up with Hideout Hostel, Planks & ALPINRESORTS.com to offer an epic week of spring shredding in Morzine that includes accommodation, lessons, equipment hire and a shopping spree. So without further ado let’s get into it!

SkiBro – the platform that makes comparing & booking ski and snowboard lessons and guiding a doddle (expect instructor profile videos, customer reviews, English customer support, easy & secure online booking, best-price guarantee and free cancellation) – is offering free lessons / guiding for the four of you. Take your pick between group lessons for the full week to maximise your progression, or three morning / afternoon sessions with a private instructor or guide to fine-tune your technique or explore the monstrous Portes du Soleil area on or off piste!

Find the best instructor, school or guide for you on SkiBro…
… book and go shred!

Hideout Hostel offers affordable and stylish accommodation bang in the heart of Morzine, and their crew goes the extra mile to make you feel part of the local community during your stay. It’s the perfect base for exploring the ski area by day and the apres scene by night. To that end, as well as a 7-night stay (29th March – 5th April 2020) in a private 4-bed room with complimentary breakfast, Hideout offer seasonaire-discount drinks in their sister bar Laury’s!

Celebrate your day on the hill with seasonaire-price beers & cocktails @ Laury’s…
…then crash out in style at Hideout. Sleep. Repeat.

British rider-owned apparel legends Planks clothing want to do their bit to ensure that you and your crew have your clothing game on point, both on the mountain and around town. They’re offering a monster €800 shopping spree in their Morzine store to get kitted out! Planks’s mantra is making quality products that work on and off the mountain, look awesome and don’t cost the earth (financially and ecologically).

Planks clothing – equally at home on the mountain…
… or around the campfire!

We’re not done yet. No sir! No ma’am! On the equipment front, if it’s rental gear you need then ALPINRESORTS.com has you covered! The platform offers quick and easy online ski & snowboard rental in just about every resort in Europe, and often at significantly reduced prices compared to renting direct with the local shops. Renting top notch gear has never been so easy. Plus, they’re powered by David Hasslehoff – what’s not to love?! They’re offering a €300 voucher which will cover kit for the four of you for the week!

Both Alpinresorts and The Hoff know that summer sucks, but that spring shredding and cheap & easy equipment rental are the bee’s knees!

Ts & Cs

  • Holiday offer is valid for the week of 29th March – 5th April 2020 and is non-transferable.
  • By ticking the opt-in box, users acknowledge that their information will be passed to SkiBro, Hideout Hostel, ALPINRESORTS.com and Planks, and that they give their consent to receive email newsletter content from these companies (which they can unsubscribe from at any time)
  • The prize package does not include travel or or ski passes- winners must arrange these both themselves.
  • Closing date for this competition is 23:59 on Friday the 13th of December 2019.

ENTER THE COMPETITION HERE

