SIGG Water Bottle Traveller 1L | Review

Why We Chose The SIGG Water Bottle Traveller 1L: Simple, effective, tough and lightweight.

Price: £17

We’ve all done it, haven’t we? Woke up in the morning, gone about our busy day without drinking a single drop of water, got into bed that night and said something along the lines of “Ooh boy. I do not feel good. I do not feel good at all.”

Please, we beg you, drink water people. Remember to drink water. And, while you’re at it, remember to drink water in a sustainable, plastic-free, way. That’s where Swiss company SIGG (founded way back in 1908) is stepping up to do you a solid with products like their excellent Water Bottle Traveller 1L. This iconic bottle design even found its way into New York’s Museum of Modern Art (yes, really).

“This iconic bottle design even found its way into New York’s Museum of Modern Art (yes, really)”

It’s more of an up-front cost than a bottle of evian, sure, but when you consider how much you’ll save in the long run and how much of an environmental hero you’ll be in the process, it’s well worth the investment. Big up all the HydroHomies out there. Big up this product. Big up water.

Materials

The bottle is made from a single piece of high-quality aluminum. This keeps it light and strong. The product has been produced with materials that are food safe.