SIGG Water Bottle Traveller 1L | Review

Founded way back in 1908, it's fair to say SIGG know what they're doing when it comes to water bottles

Why We Chose The SIGG Water Bottle Traveller 1L: Simple, effective, tough and lightweight.

Price: £17

We’ve all done it, haven’t we? Woke up in the morning, gone about our busy day without drinking a single drop of water, got into bed that night and said something along the lines of “Ooh boy. I do not feel good. I do not feel good at all.”

Please, we beg you, drink water people. Remember to drink water. And, while you’re at it, remember to drink water in a sustainable, plastic-free, way. That’s where Swiss company SIGG (founded way back in 1908) is stepping up to do you a solid with products like their excellent Water Bottle Traveller 1L. This iconic bottle design even found its way into New York’s Museum of Modern Art (yes, really). 

“This iconic bottle design even found its way into New York’s Museum of Modern Art (yes, really)”

It’s more of an up-front cost than a bottle of evian, sure, but when you consider how much you’ll save in the long run and how much of an environmental hero you’ll be in the process, it’s well worth the investment. Big up all the HydroHomies out there. Big up this product. Big up water. 

Materials

The bottle is made from a single piece of high-quality aluminum. This keeps it light and strong. The product has been produced with materials that are food safe. 

Features

The last thing you want from your water bottle is for it to be leakier than insert name of football team who are having a defensively questionable season. Fortunately, the Traveller 1L keeps a tight seal even with carbonated drinks.

The interior coating of the bottle is resistant against fruity acids, tasteless, and free from BPA and phthalates. It weighs 147g and can be comfortably carried with just one finger.

“Buy this. Stick it in your backpack. Head out for some skiing”

You’ll have noticed the one in the photos here has an Mpora logo plastered on the side of it. Part of an extremely limited collection, you’ll be getting a chance to win one of these in the months ahead. If you love the idea of showing the world what an Mpora ultra you are, you’ll no doubt be buzzing about this news.

For those of you who like to keep their Mpora love closer to their chest, you’ll be interested to know that you can purchase this bottle logo-free and in a range of dead nice colours.

Conclusion

Buy this. Stick it in your backpack. Head out for some skiing, safe in the knowledge you can quench your thirst when the time comes. It’s that simple really. A properly great SIGG product.

