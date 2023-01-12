Ski Gear Product Preview For Winter 2023/2024 - Mpora

Ski Gear Product Preview For Winter 2023/2024

We went to Slide 2023 to take a first look at the 2023-2024 ski gear, featuring some new and exciting ski, boot and binding developments

With ISPO pushed back to in November 2022, there wasn’t much in the way of exciting new developments being released to the public at the Munich tradeshow. Ski brands were still busy finishing off their stories for 22/23 product releases, so didn’t really bring anything new and exciting along with them.

So, with Slide 2023 coming around, it was great to get our hands on next year’s ski kit. Right off the back of this winter show, we’re bringing a quick snapshot of the most exciting products and the best skis for the 23/24 winter season, with lots of exciting developments in pretty much all categories of products.

We’re off to the SIGB ski test in La Clusaz towards the end of the month, so we’ll be sure to put our top selection of skis, boots and bindings through their paces. Then it’ll soon be time to get started on the production of the 2023 – 2024 Mpora Ski 100 – your one stop shop for all the information required to make an informed decision on your ski equipment for next year.

Ski Industry Trends 2023 – 2024

Many ski boots see an overhaul for next season, with many news lines also being introduced, particularly on the touring and hybrid side of the market.

With the introduction of the all-new BOA winter system, a lot of boot manufacturers have taken quite a creative approach to locking down the instep and lower buckle of their boots. We’re psyched to try out these new BOA boots on snow and feel the difference between this and a traditional buckle setup.

There looks to be quite a bit of carry over from last season, with a few tweaks to ski ranges, but not too many new lines of skis. We’re fans of this approach from ski brands, however, as we don’t feel there needs to be a constant overhaul of skis – especially with that (we feel) don’t need any improvements.

Dynafit 2023 – 2024

We’re kicking things off for what is (for us) one of the most exciting products set to launch next season, and that’s the all new ‘Tigard’ (terrible name) boot from Dynafit.

As you can see from the photos, the boot is the product of boot building wizard Eric Hjorjlesson, feating the Hoji lock system that features on the Hoji Pro. This single motion ski/walk lever opens up the top two cuff buckles, while also putting the boot into walk mode with just one flip of the lever.

The Hoji Pro (and Radical Pro, for that matter) is one of our favourite freeride touring boots, so we’re stoked to get out on snow with these beasts.



The Radical boot range stays the same with updated colours.


The TLT X now has a wide option.








Volkl Skis 2023 – 2024

The ski designers at Volkl have been pretty busy tweaking their range as the company reaches their 100 year birthday. A new Revolt 114 comes into play which features a neat pintail design.


There’s also a new Blaze 114 and 105 that both sit within the freeride touring category.


Dalbello 2023 – 2024

Dalbello have merged the Lupo and Krypton to create the new Cabrio range of freeride touring boots. We got our feet in these during the test and the flex feels smooooth.


New and updated Il Moro. Long overdue.


A kids’ Quantum touring boot.

Marker 2023 – 2024

There’s just a new kids’ Alpinist touring binding that ranges from 2-6 RV, to go along with that new Quantum touring boot.


Salomon Products 2023 – 2024

Salomon have brought in BOA to their products with their S/Pro range of ski boots. They’ve also got a new ski – the QST Echo. The new topsheets on the QST and Stance ranges are looking smart.






Recycled sidewalls. More environmentally friendly moves from the French ski brand.


Scott Skis 2023 – 2024




Black Crows Skis 2023 – 2024

As ever, the topsheets on the ‘Crows skis are looking neat. They’ve got a new touring ski coming out next season that’s going to sit as the widest ski in the Freebird range. Black Crows didn’t have it with them, but it’s set to replace the Ferox.







Armada 2023 – 2024

There’s a new and updated ARV/W 88, 94 and 100 from Armada and new top sheets on the Declivity series.





K2 Skis 2023 – 2024



Faction Skis 2023 – 2024






FW Products 2023 – 2024


Atomic 2023 – 2024

More BOA goodness from Atomic with the new and improved Hawx Ultra XTD 130 (which you can get in either traditional or BOA versions, so we’ll be sure to A/B the two versions on snow). The new Backland XTD Carbon also looks exciting, slotting in between the Hawx Ultra XTD and Backland Carbon boot. The Atomic rep was raving about this boot.










Backland range above 98 mm just sees a topsheet update.

There’s a new binding from the Amer crew. It’s essentially a beefed-up MTN binding for those who want a little more confidence at speed. It features a slightly heavier weight, beefier construction and a little forward pressure spring in the heel.





Line Skis 2023 – 2024


Head Skis 2023 – 2024

Random Bits And Pieces









