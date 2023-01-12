With ISPO pushed back to in November 2022, there wasn’t much in the way of exciting new developments being released to the public at the Munich tradeshow. Ski brands were still busy finishing off their stories for 22/23 product releases, so didn’t really bring anything new and exciting along with them.

So, with Slide 2023 coming around, it was great to get our hands on next year’s ski kit. Right off the back of this winter show, we’re bringing a quick snapshot of the most exciting products and the best skis for the 23/24 winter season, with lots of exciting developments in pretty much all categories of products.

We’re off to the SIGB ski test in La Clusaz towards the end of the month, so we’ll be sure to put our top selection of skis, boots and bindings through their paces. Then it’ll soon be time to get started on the production of the 2023 – 2024 Mpora Ski 100 – your one stop shop for all the information required to make an informed decision on your ski equipment for next year.

Ski Industry Trends 2023 – 2024

Many ski boots see an overhaul for next season, with many news lines also being introduced, particularly on the touring and hybrid side of the market.

With the introduction of the all-new BOA winter system, a lot of boot manufacturers have taken quite a creative approach to locking down the instep and lower buckle of their boots. We’re psyched to try out these new BOA boots on snow and feel the difference between this and a traditional buckle setup.

There looks to be quite a bit of carry over from last season, with a few tweaks to ski ranges, but not too many new lines of skis. We’re fans of this approach from ski brands, however, as we don’t feel there needs to be a constant overhaul of skis – especially with that (we feel) don’t need any improvements.