The Ski 100 | Our Pick Of The Best Ski Gear For This Winter

The Ski 100 is our chance to geek out over the best ski equipment on the market for this winter

Yeah, it’s already that time again. The first snowfall has just dropped in the Alps, bikes are being hung up for winter storage and we’re pressing the launch buttons on this year’s Ski 100. Winter is most certainly making a (long overdue) return. A buyer’s guide of the best ski kit in the business for the 22/23 winter season, the Ski 100 is a chance for us to get our rulers out, put our nerd hats on, and really geek out over some of the finest ski gear that’s about to drop into your local ski shop.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE SKI 100

We’re psyched to see all this kit come to market. From first checking it out during the trade show circus, which finally got to make a return after a two-year Covid-inflicted hiatus, to clicking into the new skis at various ski tests, we’ve had the good fortune to try this stuff out.

Product testing in Flachau, Austria. Photo: Giles Dean

During the first full year where ski resorts could actually open to international crowds, the Mpora crew also found time to host its own Test Week. For it we clubbed together a group of shredders to fine tune our shortlist amongst the legendary terrain of Absolut Park, Flachau. It was here where we also had our talented camera crew on hand to capture video reviews of the top products. Head over to our YouTube channel to check out these reviews.

Next came our studio shoot. The cherry on the cake of the whole project, if you like. We wanted to capture dedicated profile shots, and really show off the unique shape and profile of the skis; as well as a look at macro details to give you an under-the-microscope view at each product. This photoshoot was about going above and beyond the usual ‘Ctrl C / Ctrl V’ job that many other media outlets serve up year after year. Designed to give you a totally unique perspective on all of our favourite ski brands, we’re once again super proud with how our now annual photoshoot has turned out.

Partnering for the third year in a row with our friends over at Snow Camp, we were stoked to meet up with another inspirational group of young people as they modelled various bits of ski clothing. Snow Camp are on a mission to give young people from inner-city communities life-skills, training, mental health support, and assistance in gaining qualifications and employment. They use skiing and snowboarding as a medium to convey the message.

So what’s in the guide then? Well, you’ve got everything really. From K2’s future-classic Mindbender 99Ti, a fresh new freeskiing line from Faction in the Mana series and some of the best outerwear out there from established brands like The North Face, Scott and Patagonia; you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the good stuff.

With ski design and technology progressing at such a fast rate these days, it’s sometimes hard to keep up with the seemingly endless amount of tech going into your ski gear. This is our chance to sift through the good, the bad, and the ugly to make sure you’re only buying the best of the best.

That’s enough from me, I’ll let you take a peep at the kit for yourself. Check out the Ski 100 here.


 

