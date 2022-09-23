Next came our studio shoot. The cherry on the cake of the whole project, if you like. We wanted to capture dedicated profile shots, and really show off the unique shape and profile of the skis; as well as a look at macro details to give you an under-the-microscope view at each product. This photoshoot was about going above and beyond the usual ‘Ctrl C / Ctrl V’ job that many other media outlets serve up year after year. Designed to give you a totally unique perspective on all of our favourite ski brands, we’re once again super proud with how our now annual photoshoot has turned out.

Partnering for the third year in a row with our friends over at Snow Camp, we were stoked to meet up with another inspirational group of young people as they modelled various bits of ski clothing. Snow Camp are on a mission to give young people from inner-city communities life-skills, training, mental health support, and assistance in gaining qualifications and employment. They use skiing and snowboarding as a medium to convey the message.

So what’s in the guide then? Well, you’ve got everything really. From K2’s future-classic Mindbender 99Ti, a fresh new freeskiing line from Faction in the Mana series and some of the best outerwear out there from established brands like The North Face, Scott and Patagonia; you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the good stuff.

With ski design and technology progressing at such a fast rate these days, it’s sometimes hard to keep up with the seemingly endless amount of tech going into your ski gear. This is our chance to sift through the good, the bad, and the ugly to make sure you’re only buying the best of the best.

That’s enough from me, I’ll let you take a peep at the kit for yourself. Check out the Ski 100 here.