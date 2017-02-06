Photo: iStock.

Have you ever been skiing or snowboarding, looked up into the air, and said to your mate Dave: “Dave, mate. What the hell is that?!” And then Dave, because Dave is such a nice friend, has proceeded to cooly and calmly explain that what you’re looking at is in fact a chairlift…and that they’re actually quite a common sight in ski areas. Cheers, Dave! #Legend

For beginner skiers, the sheer amount of skiing words and skiing things there are can seem rather intimidating (and there’s not always a Dave at hand to help). Fortunately for the rookies among you, Mpora is here to explain stuff in a way that’s hopefully as informative as it is entertaining.

Right, so. Enough intro fluff. Let’s talk about ski lifts.

The Magic Carpet

Pictured: Ski area magic carpets…not actually that magical (photo via iStock).

How it works: There’s nothing particularly magic about a human conveyor belt, sorry guys. But yes, in a nutshell it is exactly that. Ski/ board/ step onto the conveyor belt and allow it to whisk you back up to the top of the hill.

Pros:

Covers a small amount of space efficiently: ideal with beginner slopes.

No trickery involved, you don’t need much practice to hop on and off this lift.

Cons: