Ski Resorts vs. The Climate Crisis

Community action from skiers, snowboarders and those living in mountain communities is growing all the time. Earlier this year, 500 activists joined protests in La Clusaz against the building of new reservoirs to extract water for artificial snow. While in the Austrian Tyrol, a planned merger between Pitzal and Ötztal, which would have created the Europe’s largest ski resort destroying a wild glacier and pristine high Alpine environment in the process, will now not go ahead thanks to pressure from local skiers and snowboarders, supported by the Austrian Alpine Club and the NGOs WWF Austria and Friends of Nature. A local referendum in July 2022 narrowly voted against the merger, which has been in the works since 2016, and the development was halted.

“Ski resorts are just competing against each other. So, is there a real need for more lifts?”

The Patagonia film Vanishing Lines tells the story of those opposed to the project. Bibi Tölderer-Pekarek, a physiotherapist based in Innsbruck and ambassador for the brand says the campaign really struck a chord with local skiers and snowboarders, who felt they didn’t need a new bigger resort at the expense of destroying more of this unique environment during an accelerating climate crisis. “Locals already have a great option of different ski resorts – I can’t even tell you how many there are,” she says.

“Ski tourism isn’t growing anymore, but ski resorts are just competing against each other. So, is there a real need for more lifts? I guess it’s good for the marketing to advertise how many km of slope you can offer…I would rather that my daughter will still have the possibility to enjoy an unspoilt alpine scenery.”

Pictured: Lesley McKenna. Credit: Hannah Bailey

Lesley McKenna, three-time Olympian, ski and snowboard instructor and co-founder of Wandering Workshops in the Cairngorms National Park tells me the opposition to Pitzal-Ötztal was a perfect community response. “It got people on-side and gave them a language, vocabulary and vision to articulate what they were feeling and thinking. It’s a really human thing to feel connected to others and nature and be inspired by your experiences, and that connection created momentum,” she says.

Lesley thinks we need to reconsider who the stakeholders are when it comes to mountain environments; to ask who is this precious land for? Is it just the capital stakeholders or the communities who use the land for sports, recreation and finding a deeper meaning to life? “If the answer is only to make money for a select small group of people or a faceless company, as opposed to safeguarding it for future generations or more broadly conservation, that’s a problem,” she says.

“If people can directly benefit from whatever is going on then they’re more likely to become responsible caretakers”

She gives the example of Cairngorm Mountain receiving £16 million of government subsidies for a new funicular up the mountain, but locally people are asking what is the community payback from that investment? Long term, the Aviemore and Glenmore Trust, a community group, hopes to take ownership of the mountain, so that any profits can be funnelled back into doing good for local people, who in turn would take the environmental stewardship of the mountain more seriously.

“That is how to build community and empower individuals to protect nature, because if people can directly benefit from whatever is going on then they’re more likely to become responsible caretakers,” she says.

